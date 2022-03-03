Universal Studios Hollywood to Relax COVID-19 Rules – NBC Los Angeles

Beginning Friday, Universal Studios Hollywood will no longer require guests to wear masks, show proof of vaccination, or show a negative COVID-19 test.

Universal City theme park still strongly recommends wearing masks indoors, but the changes are another sign of a major shift in COVID-19 response policy in Los Angeles County, which plans to lift its indoor mask mandate. on Friday.

Disneyland made similar changes weeks earlier, following state guidance.

According to state figures, there were 907 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Wednesday, up from 927 on Tuesday. Of those patients, 157 were being treated in intensive care, up from 174 the day before.

On Thursday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to release its weekly update on virus activity in communities across the country. Last week, that data, which is based largely on hospital admissions and bed availability, placed Los Angeles County in the “high” category for virus activity, meaning a continued recommendation for the use of masks.

But county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said earlier this week that when the CDC releases its updated numbers today, the county is expected to fall into the agency’s medium or low risk category, removing the federal recommendation. of masks in most indoor environments.

If that happens, Ferrer said the county will issue a new Health Officer Order, effective Friday, that removes the county’s order mandate for people to wear face coverings indoors, regardless of vaccination status. That move will bring the county into alignment with the state, which on Tuesday dropped its mask mandate.

However, the use of masks will continue to be “strongly recommended”, particularly in crowded settings or when interacting with people who are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill from the virus.