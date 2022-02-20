Universitario de Deportes and his first defeat: the mistakes against Carlos Stein that he must not repeat in the Copa Libertadores | League 1 | RMMD DTCC | SPORT-TOTAL

According to the criteria of Know more

academic started the 2022 season on the triumphal road. The paths thrashed 3-0 over Cantolao and San Martín excited the merengue fans at the start of the campaign, but this Saturday the ‘U’ suffered its first setback. In the hot city of Lambayeque, a series of mistakes condemned Álvaro Gutierrez’s team to the defeat (2-1) on the third day of League 1 against Carlos Stein.

After a difficult first half, with no goals on the scoreboard, the cream team took 14 minutes in the second half to take the lead with a goal from Federico Alonso, after an indirect free kick taken by Luis Urruti. The direction of the ‘U’ seemed to straighten positively after the conquest of its defender, but the opposite happened.

A goal by Jhonny Mena (67′) and an own goal by Nelinho Quina (90+1′) sentenced Universitario’s first fall this season. In fact, this is the second comeback so far in Liga 1 2022, counting the one that Atlético Grau suffered last date against Sport Huancayo (3-4).

However, academic He came as a favorite to win in Lambayeque, but it was a bad omen. Many failures in the game took their toll on the cream painting with the final result. These kinds of losses can weigh heavily at the end of the season. Therefore, it is necessary to account for the mistakes made against Carlos Stein so that those led by Álvaro Gutiérrez do not repeat them.

– The mistakes –

On Wednesday February 23 will be the debut of Universitario in the Copa Libertadores against Barcelona SC, a duel where he must be as infallible as possible to have a chance of succeeding. These days will be key so that the creams can correct the mistakes made recently, not only in the face of the continental competition, but also in their constant search for their 27th star at the national level.

In the match against Stein, three punctual failures in the goals of the local team led to the defeat of the ‘U’. In the first goal, a bad rejection by Alex Valera in the small area and the weak mark of the cream defense against Jhonny Mena determined the tie. While in the second goal, José Carvallo’s terrible start caused Quina’s own goal for the final 2-1.

Beyond those goal plays, academic showed a poor mark in midfield. He has a hard time winning the splits and loses key balls. This also happened in the second goal of the Stein. Insisting on this mistake against a higher-ranking rival, the merengue squad could have a much worse time.

Lambayeque, Saturday February 19, 2022. Soccer match between Carlos Stein and Universitario de Deportes for date 3 of League 1 at the César Flores Marigorda Municipal Stadium in Lambayeque. Photos: Leonardo Fernandez / @photo.gec

Also, in defense there were many neglects. On several occasions, the Carlist team’s attackers were able to reach the cream area very easily and create danger for Carvallo’s goal, who had to deal with 11 shots from Stein (four direct) throughout the match.

In offensive matters, the ‘U’ generated good scoring opportunities, but did not know how to take full advantage of them. He even tried more times than his rival with 14 shots, six direct on goal. Of course, it is necessary to look more in the area for the scorer Alex Valera, who is going through the best moment of his career; however, he was unable to stand out as he would like this weekend.

Alex Valera could not score for the third consecutive date | Photos: Leonardo Fernandez / @photo.gec

Finally, Alvaro Gutierrez he only made two substitutions in the entire game, despite the notable fatigue of some players on the field. Players like Aldo Corzo and Alex Valera couldn’t give any more in the heat of Lambayeque, but they played until the end. Even Gerson Barreto himself took a long time to come out (78 ′) despite his exhaustion.

Thus, the Uruguayan coach did not know how to properly refresh his team and the only changes he made did not work. Joao Villamarín entered for Alberto Quintero at 70 minutes, while eight minutes later Alfonso Barco did the same with Gerson Barreto. This took some of the fluidity out of the ‘U’ in the game and he couldn’t get back to the rival goal very clearly.

