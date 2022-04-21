Universitario de Deportes: Hernán Novick has an injury and is doubtful for the game against Sport Boys this Sunday | League 1 | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

University of Sports turned the page (lost the classic against Alianza Lima, 4-1) and has his sights set on Sports Boys. Said commitment will be made in the Monumental stadium, but it will have a significant loss in the campus: Hernan Novick. This was announced by the club’s interim coach, Jorge Araujo.

In dialogue with PTRthe national strategist stated that the Uruguayan midfielder “is loaded with the twin”, so they will wait for him to recover soon to return to training normally. However, he did not detail recovery time, so he would not be in Sunday’s clash.

The former soccer player, champion with the ‘cream’ in the 1998, 1999 and 2000 seasons, is clear that they will have to continue working to achieve the objectives set. “The way to reverse a situation like last weekend [por el clásico ante Alianza Lima] it is with work; is the best way to have peace of mind”, he explained.

‘Coco’ Araujo assumed the technical direction of the first team, after the institution announced the departure of the Uruguayan strategist Álvaro Gutiérrez, after the 4-1 defeat against Alianza Lima, the previous Sunday, at the Ate stadium. While he doesn’t expect to stay in office, he admitted that he is adjusting.

“Now I am given to be the technician temporarily; I am assimilating it naturally, I feel comfortable and everything that happens from now on depends on many things, not only on me”, said the coach, who will have his first litmus test against Sport Boys, for the eleventh day of the Apertura.

After the match against the rosés, the ‘U’ will have to travel to Piura to face Atlético Grau, at the Bernal Municipal Stadium, on Sunday, May 1, starting at 1:00 pm Then, the meringues will receive at the Monumental to Alianza Atlético de Sullana, one of the main candidates to fight the remainder of the Apertura, on May 7.

