Universitario fell to Municipal in Villa El Salvador | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

academic vs. Municipal Sports collide live this Saturday, March 05 for Day 5 of the 2022 Opening of the League 1, a quite attractive clash that pits two teams that are fighting at the top of the championship at this start of the season. Here we tell you what the schedules are, transmission channels, where you can watch it online and all the details of this great match that will be played at the Iván Elías Moreno in Villa El Salvador.

Universitario de Deportes and Deportivo Municipal have quite good presence in this start of League 1. Both have won 3 games and lost only one, so they are waiting for the leader Sport Huancayo, who has a perfect score, to fall. The ‘ediles’ come from beating ADT de Tarme 2-3 as visitors while the creams beat César Vallejo 3-0, this being the third time they have won by said score.

University vs. Municipal: start time

The match between Universitario de Deportes and Deportivo Municipal will be played this Saturday, March 5, starting at 3:00 p.m. in Villa El Salvador. This schedule is valid for Peru but here we also leave you more schedules in South America and other parts of the world.

United States (East): 3:00 p.m.

United States (Pacific): 12:00 p.m.

Mexico and Central America: 2:00 p.m.

Argentina: 5:00 p.m.

Chile: 5:00 p.m.

Colombia: 3:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.

Transmission channels of the University vs. Municipal

To follow the match between Universitario and Deportivo Municipal on TV, you can follow it through GOLPERU in Peruvian territory or via Perú Mágico if you are anywhere abroad and want to follow all the matches of the Peruvian championship.

Where to watch online the University match vs. Municipal?

If you want to watch the broadcast of the match between Universitario and Deportivo Municipal online, you can follow it live on Movistar Play. Let’s remember that this is the only way to watch it from any mobile device, as it is the official channel of Liga 1 2022.

Possible alignments of University and Municipal

University of Sports: Carvallo; Corzo, Alonso, Quina, Cabanillas; Barreto, Cayetano, Quispe or Novick; Villamarin, Urruti, Valera.

Municipal Sports: Melian; Aguilar, Saravia, Trejo, Moreno; Pena, Solis, Ascues; Bazan, Ratto, Ovelar.

How is Universitario doing in the League 1 table?

Universitario de Deportes is in second place in the Apertura 2022 with 3 wins and a single loss, adding a total of 9 points and being the highest scoring team in this championship start with a total of 10 goals in favor, sharing this ranking with Ayacucho FC.

