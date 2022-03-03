Universitario lost to Barcelona and was eliminated from the Copa Libertadores | INTERNATIONAL

With ten players, Barcelona from Ecuador beat Peru’s Universitario de Deportes 1-0 this Wednesday in Lima and advanced to the third phase of the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

The goal of the long-suffering victory for the ‘bullfighter’ team was scored by the Argentine Emmanuel Martínez in the 66th minute.

In the first leg, Universitario fell 2-0 against Barcelona in Guayaquil.

In the next round, Barcelona will face the Brazilian América Mineiro, who eliminated the Paraguayan Guaraní in a penalty shootout (5-4).

PREVIOUS

academic vs. Barcelona SC are measured again by the second leg (Phase 2) of the Libertadores Cup at the National Stadium. The ‘creams’ come from falling 2-0 in Ecuador and therefore hope to turn the series around to qualify for the next phase of the international tournament.

In this note of THE MOUTH We will tell you all the details of the match such as the line-ups of both teams, schedules to follow the match and above all, where and how to follow the match.

Alignments for the University vs. Barcelona SC

Below we will show you the probable line-ups for Universitario and Barcelona SC in the Copa Libertadores match:

academic: Jose Carvallo; Aldo Corzo, Federico Alonso, Nelinho Quina, Nelson Cabanillas; Ángel Cayetano, Gerson Barreto, Piero Quispe, Roberto Villamarín; Luis Urruti and Alex Valera.

Barcelona SC: Javier Burrai; Leonel Quiñónez, Leonai Souza, Dario Aimar, Byron Castillo; Cristian Penilla, Michael Carcelén, Lucas Sosa, Emmanuel Martínez; Damian Diaz and Gonzalo Mastriani.

At what time does Universitario vs. Barcelona SC

The match between Universitario and Barcelona SC will be played this Wednesday, March 2 at 7:30 pm at the Nacional stadium. The return match will define the team that qualifies for the next round of the Copa Libertadores.

What channel transmits the University vs. Barcelona SC

The transmission channel to see the University vs. Barcelona SC is ESPN and Star Plus. Likewise, you can follow the incidents of the match through the EL BOCÓN website.

