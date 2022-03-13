Universitario tied 1-1 with Cienciano for League 1 | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

academic will collide with Scienceno LIVE and DIRECT for the sixth day of League 1 this Saturday, March 12 from 7:30 pm (Peruvian time). You will be able to follow all the incidents through Minute by Minute HERE.

University vs. Cienciano: Preview of the match

A vibrant meeting between the cream team and the Cusco team arrives on one more date of the Peruvian tournament and will be played at the Monumental Stadium, the stage that will host the commitment and that will show off an important number of fans in the stands.

The creams have some casualties, however, they will not back down and will go for the three points against a rival that started the season well and hopes to hit Ate’s colossus. Cienciano adds eight points in a total of five games.

A step away from Universitario, who has added a total of nine points in the same number of games with three wins and two losses. In addition, the elimination of the Copa Libertadores was also a hard blow, which they want to transform into motivation to climb in the tournament.

It should be noted that the last time University vs. Cienciano faces were seen, the match provided many emotions, leaving a 3-1 victory for the creams, a result that they will seek to repeat against an imperial squad that will go for their own thing in the Monumental de Ate stadium.

Álvaro Gutierrez will not have important players. The first absence is that of Nelinho Quinta, who was sent off in the last game. Another is Luis Urruti, due to a knee injury. Federico Alonso also joins, due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Although there are a few days left before the meeting between Universitario and Cienciano, the Uruguayan DT has already been analyzing what scheme to apply for said match and who to count on. In the midst of all this, the names Piero Guzmán, Alfonso Barco, among others, appear.

University vs. Cienciano: schedules in the world

Peru: 7:30 p.m.

Colombia: 7:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 8:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 8:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:30 p.m.

Chile: 9:30 p.m.

Brazil: 9:30 p.m.

Argentina: 9:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 9:30 p.m.

University vs. Cienciano: TV channel

Universitario will face Cienciano in a match that is scheduled for this Saturday, March 12. GOLPERU is the channel in charge of the transmission, the same one that can be seen through channel 14 of Movistar TV or 714 in HD.

University vs. Cienciano: stadium location