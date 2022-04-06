Universitas: training for the future, without leaving the company itself | Economy

Just five months ago, José María Álvarez-Pallete, president of Telefónica, presented the launch of the Global Innovation and Talent Hub that the company was launching in Distrito Telefónica, its headquarters in Madrid. The initiative aspired to the highest. “It will be the leading Hub of a leading company”, assured Álvarez-Pallete. The objective was to turn the group’s headquarters into a complete and avant-garde technological, disruptive, training and creative ecosystem. On this path towards the search for excellence, the new campus of Universitas now arrives, Telefónica’s corporate university, its great leadership training center and a fundamental pillar to make the District a world reference.

“Universitas will be the heart of the new learning innovation ecosystem, a key piece of the new Innovation and Talent Hub”, explains Álvarez-Pallete. “Classes will be taught from here, we will get fully into new technologies, capturing all the opportunities they offer us on the journey to Web3, landing in the metaverse. Hybrid education, with virtual and face-to-face sessions, and formats that have not yet been discovered will be key stops on this learning journey”.

Universitas, located in the North 3 building of the Telefónica headquarters, will have 2,000 square meters divided into different rooms and work centers that will be equipped with the most modern technological means. For example, a plant is dedicated entirely to training the company’s employees, who will be able to attend sessions and courses both in person and remotely. This hybrid format will honor the essence of the Hub, which is to attract, foster and nurture talent and to build an innovative and stimulating environment.

A program to connect employees with the company

The new campus will offer leadership training based on innovation, technology and transformation. It will also rely on the 15 years of experience that Universitas already has, and which will be key to facing this new stage. But above all, it will be people-oriented. To continue with the company’s mission of “making a more humane world by connecting people’s lives”, Universitas will always bear in mind the human dimension of training and the values ​​that should guide the current digital transformation.

Telefónica advocates technology at the service of people, never the other way around. And Universitas will remain faithful to this philosophy. It will make available to all company employees, without any limitations, a complete learning offer focused on growing in digital skills, but also in the most necessary human skills.

José María Álvarez-Pallete, president of Telefónica, and Marta Machicot, the company’s global director of People, during the presentation of Universitas. TELEPHONE

To give even more strength to the launch of the new facilities, Telefónica has also announced the launch of the Power of Connections program during the campus presentation. This is an initiative aimed at more than 100,000 employees with the aim of inspiring, connecting and aligning the entire workforce around the purpose, vision and culture of the company.

As Marta Machicot, Global Director of People at Telefónica, underlines, “Power of Connections is for each and every one of the employees”. For 10 weeks, in different calls, all company employees will go through this experience. “There will be academic content from Universitas, and a direct conversation about the future of the company, but the focus will be much more on celebrate Telefónica, where we come from and how far we have come, and more importantly, exploring where we are going”, concludes Machicot.

With this new campus, Telefónica advances in the configuration of its global Hub of Innovation and Talent as a great reference of the new digital reality, and with the purpose of projecting its scope beyond technology, to transform people’s lives. Fundación Telefónica has also joined the Hub strategy, with the dual challenge of promoting employability and preventing the digital divide from impeding access to education for the most vulnerable. Universitas constitutes an additional step in the development of said Hub, which is turning the Telefónica District into a great pole for attracting talent and a benchmark for innovation.