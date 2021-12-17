Universities and companies allied to train IT talent; the Masters from Bocconi and Politecnico- Corriere.it

THE cyber security professionals are undoubtedly among the most sought after at the moment and especially after the pandemic and with the significant increase in smart working workers they have become fundamental. They are so required because cybersecurity is concerned with protecting computer systems and personal information from theft, duplication, suspicious access, phenomena that have undoubtedly intensified with remote work. But which are the key figures most requested by the market? Among the most requested: the cyber risk analyst, the Chief information security officer (CISO), the security consulting engineering, the engineer who deals with company software, the cybersecurity governance specialist, the policy officer on cyber security and data protection. security officer.

And how is this career undertaken? In Italy there is the Master in Cyber ​​risk strategy & governance, a master’s degree program created by the collaboration between the Bocconi University and the Milan Polytechnic. There are seven partner companies: Fincantieri, Cisco, Intesa Sanpaolo, Kpmg, Ntt Data, Reply and Vodafone. The Politecnico di Milano contributes its information technology and engineering skills, while Bocconi deals with the training of social sciences (economics, management, finance and public policy) and law. The first semester takes place at the Politecnico, where information technology for cyber risk is studied in depth. The second semester at Bocconi, with strategy and risk governance studies. The second year includes optional courses, seminars, an internship or a project and then the thesis.

Professional outlets; in Accenture a dedicated Hackademy

What are the professional opportunities? The ideal outlet for graduates includes the two parallel careers of cyber risk and security manager and data protection and security manager. In addition to the skills relating to cyber security and the architecture of IT systems, we also provide notions on the vulnerability that a company can have, social sciences, possible geopolitical scenarios, soft skills regarding terminologies, team building techniques to facilitate communication. among the different profiles tells Greta Nasi, co-director of the Master for Bocconi. With us, students, 50% girls and 50% boys, find employment even in the first year of studies because it is an indispensable profession that is in great demand by companies today. Scholarships provided by our partners are available. Among the main realities always on the hunt for Cyber ​​security professionals are the big consultants such as Deloitte, Kpmg, EY and Price Waterhouse Coopers and Microsoft in addition to the partners of the Master. There is also no shortage of requests from banks. Even Accenture, which has its own Hackademy in collaboration with the Federico II University of Naples, always needs this type of profiles. The path organized by the company is divided into three phases: acquisition of the skills necessary to develop effective cybersecurity solutions, in-depth study of topics such as cloud network architectures, IoT ecosystems and ethical hacking and project work related to corporate issues.