Universities announce cancellation of classes

Storm Fiona has already started causing classes to be canceled at several colleges. At the University of Puerto Rico, classes and administrative work were canceled for today, Saturday. In addition, depending on the progress and consequences of the storm, the institution anticipated that it could extend the recess for next Monday.

“We are attentive to the trajectory of the atmospheric phenomenon Fiona due to its close passage through the island. It is important to be aware of any information about a possible academic and administrative recess for next Monday due to the changes that we have been observing,” he reported. Luis A. Ferraopresident of the UPR, on the social networks of the main university institution in the country.

The Ponce Health Sciences University, meanwhile, has already announced the cancellation of classes and administrative tasks for next Monday, September 19, both at its main campus in Ponce and at its center in San Juan.

Through written statements, the institution asked its university community to be attentive to social networks for updated information. It was also reported that clinical rotation students will receive information from their preceptors.

The Interamerican University had decreed an academic and administrative recess for today, Saturday. The new day he learned that it will be tomorrow when the institution will determine whether or not they will resume operations on Monday.

The University of the Sacred Heart (USC), for its part, has already announced that there will be an academic and administrative recess on Monday.

“The University will continue to be aware of the next official bulletins and events on the island, to inform you of the plan to follow on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Stay tuned to your emails, the telephone box, text messages and social networks. institutions for updates”, the USC notified on its official website.

The Ana G. Méndez University, meanwhile, decreed an administrative recess from yesterday, Friday at noon. Yesterday’s and today’s classes were offered remotely. This institution asked its university community to be attentive to newsletters by email and text messages, in addition to their social networks, for updated information.

The Carlos Albizu University (UCA), meanwhile, activated its institutional emergency plan from Thursday, decreeing an institutional closure from yesterday, Friday, at 1:30 p.m.

“The resumption of work will be reported once the emergency is over and the corresponding operational evaluation is made,” reported the official. Dr. Nelson Sotopresident of the UCA.