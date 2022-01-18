University accepts bitcoin donations to fund crypto assets

David Fuhriman, Chief Financial Officer of the Campanile Foundation, a San Diego State University subsidiary, said 1% of total cryptocurrency holdings will be withdrawn quarterly to fund campus activities that aim to find out how the university might interact. with cryptocurrencies, like working on a system that allows for wider digital transactions within the university. Meanwhile, the rest of the funds will be converted to BTC and not liquidated immediately, with the hope that the price will rise in the future and help more programs.

While the cryptocurrency market is volatile and holding the assets could lead to a potential loss, the university remains bullish. “If the value of bitcoin goes up, then this endowment could last forever,” said Fuhriman. The CFO stressed that the detention could provide good long-term benefits for the SDSU.

The SDSU’s entry into the crypto space aims to attract other potential donors interested in supporting cryptocurrency-related programs at the university. Fuhriman also said it could also grab the attention of younger donors who may have unconventional perspectives when it comes to wealth creation.

While the SDSU is adamant in accepting cryptographic donations, organizations like Wikimedia and Mozilla are under fire for this. A growing number of Wikimedia contributors are urging the nonprofit to stop accepting cryptocurrency donations due to the negative impact of cryptocurrencies on the environment. Under the proposal, accepting cryptography violates Wikimedia’s commitment to sustainability.

Mozilla faced a similar problem. After tweeting a reminder that the platform is accepting crypto donations, the organization has faced backlash from its followers led by Mozilla co-founder Jamie Zawinski who thinks the entire crypto industry is just producing pollution. and convert it into cash.