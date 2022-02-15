University, in Medicine new tests and more places – Chronicle

The mechanism for selecting candidates for limited number degree courses, including Medicine, has changed, already starting from 2022 and more decisively from 2023. This is what the resolution approved by the Education Commission of the Chamber provides. Initiatives are also expected to be taken “to ensure a congruous increase, equal to or greater than 10 per cent in the number of admissions to courses in Medicine“which would go from 14,500 to over 15 thousand as early as next year.” The approved resolution is a decisive step to review the selection criteria for access to Medicine, “says Vittoria Casa, president of the Commission.

“It is a path of revision that girls and boys have been waiting for a long time, as well as an increase in the number of eligible candidates. We absolutely must accompany future doctors and invest in their training. To respond to the growing demand for health and give the country a standard of adequate assistance, it is necessary to start from the universities. It is a long-term investment “, comments the president of the Vittoria Casa Education Commission (M5S), speaking with ANSA.

“Today’s vote unanimously certifies the joint will of the Government and Parliament to work to give young people more opportunities and respond to their requests. I am very satisfied: We have been discussing these issues for years and finally today we are actually tracing a path“. Thus the Minister of University and Research, Maria Cristina Messa, speaking with ANSA upon leaving Commission VII of the Chamber which approved the resolution presented by Mr Tuzi regarding scheduled access to university courses. “Now – specifies the minister of the Messa University speaking with ANSA – there will be a decree of mine in which we will give substance to the principles we have shared. Those who are preparing to participate in the tests for scheduled access to medical courses in 2022, will not have major changes compared to the past: the method of execution remains the same with a single day throughout Italy and with the test in presence and on paper, while we intervene on the types of questions. Less general knowledge, more technical subjects. In addition, to ensure equal opportunities for all, we will provide free preparation material “.