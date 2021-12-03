University: Mass, Medicine remains limited – Last Hour

(ANSA) – SASSARI, 03 DEC – The Faculties of Medicine remain limited. This was reiterated by the Minister of University and Research, Maria Cristina Messa, today in Sassari to participate in the award ceremony for the winners of the ‘Figurative, digital and scenographic arts’ section of the National Arts Award.



“For the moment I exclude the elimination of the limited number for access to the Faculties of Medicine. Last year – said the government official – we had 70 thousand applicants for 14 thousand places available, hospitals and universities are unable to absorb 70,000 aspirants, also because we must ensure that the quality of training remains high. It is true that the pandemic has brought out a lack of doctors, but it is a lack of the presence of doctors in the area, not of the overall presence ” .



“If we look at the number of doctors per inhabitant – explained Messa on the sidelines of a visit to the new structures of the” Mario Sironi “Academy of Fine Arts – Italy is among the first in Europe, but the correct distribution of these is lacking. doctors and therefore it is an intersection that universities, territories, regions and municipalities must make “.



“The planned number of medical students has increased over the years, we have reached more than 14 thousand starting from about 10 thousand. Now we have unlocked the funnel that was between the medical degree and the graduate school, and now they arrive 19 thousand scholarships. We must then ensure that doctors stay in our country, trying to give them an appreciation for what they have studied “. (HANDLE).

