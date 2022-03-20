University of Bari, stop at the “quizzone” and more places available: access to Medicine changes

BARI- An increase in places equal to or greater than 10% and the abolition of the “quizzone”: interested students will be able to book the test at universities as early as the fourth year of high school and will be able to repeat it at least four times in the two years prior to enrollment. The aim is to take into consideration only the best score obtained, which the candidates will enter in the system to give rise to the final ranking. The revolution for access to the Faculties of Medicine and Surgery will be fully operational from 2023, but the experimentation of the first novelties is expected in the short term. The stalls, throughout Italy, from 14,500 are destined to rise. In the largest Apulian university, that of Bari, there will be about thirty more places.

It will be the decree of Minister Maria Cristina Messa to introduce a reform that has been expected for decades. The outbreak of the pandemic has exposed one of the weaknesses of the health system: the shortage of white coats in the ward. And the university runs for cover. The admission test for the master’s degree will still be single for 2022, in person and in paper form (the date is set for 6 September), but with some adjustments: fewer questions of general knowledge, sometimes judged as insurmountable obstacles, and more questions on technical subjects. Starting from May, the material for the exercises will also be made available to interested parties free of charge, which students can download online. The preparation courses will start in August, again on an IT platform, and at no cost.

The turning point will come from 2023. Programmed access to the faculty becomes a path: we will invest in orientation and training from high school and the competition will be transformed into an orientation and entrance test, which can be tackled several times. During the last two years of high school, universities will make available Tolc-type tests (standardized tests by Cisia, the inter-university consortium for integrated systems for access to limited number degree courses).

The rector of the «Aldo Moro» University of Bari, Stefano Bronzini, welcomes the reform: «If there is to be an incoming selection, this is an effective method. Students will be better protected: access to a university career will no longer be restricted to a single attempt and the tests will be entrusted to distribution algorithms. The tests will be different, however, of equal weight in terms of difficulty. The registration, which is paid only once, will offer the opportunity to evaluate the preparation in subsequent steps “. Uniba has been guaranteeing preparation courses for years and for free. Bronzini also believes that this system could be useful in solving the problem of scrolling the rankings. As a result of the renunciations, once the academic year has begun and the vacancies become available, there are aspiring doctors who begin to attend classes also in March: the preparation is therefore fragmented. Pure Luisa Siculella, president of the degree course of Medicine and Surgery of the University of Salento, speaks of an advantage for the boys: «The recruitment that starts from the fourth year of high school helps the students. Kids will no longer be forced to play the game of a lifetime in a single day. Unisalento activated this course in 2021: 600 questions against 60 places. We are confident in an increase to give answers to the territory ». But the bottleneck, according to the professor, is specialization, paid for through scholarships: few have the opportunity to enter the departments and complete the cycle of studies.

Lum, the Free Mediterranean University based in Casamassima, in the province of Bari, also started the Medicine course last September: 90 students out of 750 applications. “We are a private university – explains the rector Antonello Garzoni – but in any case with a limited number. Admission tests are provided to us by Cineca, the Italian inter-university consortium, and are structured like those of state universities. The increase in places also affects private institutions. The Ministry of Health will decide why we do not need to draw resources from the state: the coverage of higher costs is self-financed. Covid has accelerated the reform because the virus has changed the perception of the need for new doctors and structures that are increasingly able to meet the request. In Puglia, doctors are understaffed. The meshes of access to the profession must be enlarged ».