University of Sports: Héctor Chumpitaz continues in the club, as explained by Jean Ferrari | Peruvian Soccer | League 1 | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

Hector Chumpitaz is one of the greatest referents of University of Sports. The ‘Captain of America’ won five national titles with the cream painting (1966, 1967, 1969, 1971 and 1974), writing his name in the history books. Therefore, since his retirement, he has always been linked to the institution.

In recent days, there was a rumor that ‘Don Héctor’ had been separated from ‘U’ and that he had no relationship with the current administration led by jean ferrari. The former soccer player himself decided to clarify the situation on his social networks.

“I am surprised by the bad intention of third parties when referring to our captain and idol of the club, ‘Don Héctor’ is still with us and will continue because he is part of the institution and its history, they will not be able to destabilize us, today a single fistFerrari wrote on Twitter.

The text of the director of Universitario makes it clear that Chumpitaz He continues to be linked to the team and that he will continue to have the space he needs after being considered one of the symbols in cream history.

Ferrari’s statement appeared hours before the ‘U’ has its most important challenge so far in 2022. Those led by Álvaro Gutiérrez will face Barcelona SC at the National Stadium in Lima dreaming of being able to access phase 3 of the Libertadores Cup.

In the first leg, the creams fell 2-0 in Guayaquil. To advance to the stage prior to the group stage, Ate’s men will have to equal the score or beat it. In case there is equality in the overall score, the winner will be chosen by penalty shootout.

Jean Ferrari and the statement regarding the rumors of the departure of Héctor Chumpitaz. (Capture: Twitter)

Receives our newsletter: We will send you the best sports content, as Depor always does.