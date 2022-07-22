University of Texas will teach a subject on the trajectory of Harry Styles – El Financiero

Harry Styles is considered one of the most important artists of recent years, and his relevance and importance within pop culture has been such that there will be a subject on the work of the 28-year-old musician taught by a professor from the University State of Texas.

The teacher Louie DeanValencia He shared on his Twitter account that will carry out the first university course on the career and work of the British musicianwho is currently on tour with his love on tour.

“It’s official, official. I’m teaching the world’s first university course on the work of Harry Styles. which will take place in the spring of 2023 at Texas State University”, wrote the professor, who attached an email from the academic entity where they authorize their request for the subject that will be named “Harry Styles and the cult of celebrity”.

‘Harry Styles and the cult of celebrity’: the new subject of the University of Texas

In addition to the mail, Loui Dean Valencia shared an image with the official name of the subject that will begin to be taught from next year: Harry Styles and the cult of celebrity: identity, the Internet and European pop culture.

Said class will analyze Styles’ career since he was part of the boy band one directionhis solo career and his foray into the seventh art, where he has appeared in films such as Eternals and soon Don’t Worry Darlingdirected by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

It will also review thecultural and political development of the modern celebrity in terms of gender and sexuality, race, class, globalization, fan culture, internet culture, and consumerism”, as described in the publication.

“This class grew out of research I started when I was holed up at home during the summer of 2020 listening to Harry’s music,” Valencia said, according to the magazine. rolling stone.

“When I couldn’t travel to do my regular research, I started researching Harry, focusing on his art, the ways masculinity has changed in the last decade, celebrity culture and the internet,” he added.

According to the Texas professor, he has always wanted to make a history class with which his students can feel related and identified by covering a period in which they have lived, such as the last 12 years, since One Direction was inaugurated and until now.

“Studying the art, activism, consumerism, and fanaticism around Harry Styles, I think we will be able to reach some very relevant contemporary issues. I think it is very important that young people see what is important to them reflected in their study plan”, concluded Valencia.