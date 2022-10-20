University of Utah School of Medicine will have a new building | Videos | Univision Salt Lake City KUTH

read transcript

spencer cox was presentbecause it is the only schoolour state.the impact for the newtimely for the future.>> for me it is to be able to helpimmigrant.descends immigrant forhelp people like mefamily.dayana: read the status 22 years agoyears and since childhood he hashad a dreamHe says that this initiativegives the motivation to finishhis medical career andalways wanted to help herHispanic community.>> I wanted to be a doctor,help when I was 7 years old,I was very sick in acynical here in the city andfrom that moment I thinkgrew up to be a doctor and now he isa chance at powerstudy here in a center aáacademic who is willinghelp.dayana: and i saw itdifficult to obtain have resources>> I am the first generation ofbeing able to be a doctor in my familyand I think like many here thatwill want to be doctors insideof the Latino community.we are few here, we are of thefirst we will be ablestart helping butreally everyone I don’t knowneeds, immigrants.utah announced the new buildingfor medical school,call spencer cox this$185,000,000 initiativehas made possible forgenerous 110 million forcelebrate the future ofmedicine rants.help finish the building.we do this fornew medical studentsto create the new generationof doctors who at this timewe need in utah.dayana: nelson’s presidentof the church of the saints ofthe last ones you were doing asurgeon, was alsosupporting the universitywhich attended.according to the president of theuniversity of utah iscelebration is just the beginningfor college success.>> we must train moredoctors, we are missingdoctors and today we are going to have theability to train manyace.dayana: os de rodíguez, édicoof family and vice presidentdiversity associate andincluded in the university, Isaid this projectwill increase position fornext edicos.>> the future will have greatertimely for our studentsLatinos.dayana: the innovative buildingit is estimated to be ready, they say