University Stadium will be a collection center for those affected by the rains

The University Stadium will function as a collection center to help those affected by the rains in the country. This was reported by Juan Carlos Escobar, president of the Leones de Caracas, on his Twitter account this Sunday.

“Hello, in view of the heavy rains that are affecting the entire country, Leones will be a collection center for donations (not money) at the UCV Stadium,” Escobar said on the social network.

In addition, he indicated that donors will be able to be spectators during the practices of the Lions “in exchange for that show of solidarity.”

Hello, in view of the intense rains that are affecting the entire country, Leones will be a collection center for donations (not money) at the UCV Stadium, in exchange for that show of solidarity they will be able to have access to see the PRACTICES of the team who decides so – Juan Carlos Escobar (@runescobar) October 9, 2022

For its part, the group of paramedics Angeles de la Autopista set up a collection center for people affected by the landslide in Las Tejerías, which will be located at the headquarters of the group of paramedics in the Altamira Distributor. Civil Protection also enabled the collection of supplies at the headquarters of the Road Paramedics, in Caracas and at those of Civil Protection in the different states.

Both organizations indicated that they need drinking water, non-perishable food, canned food, clothing, shoes for children and adults, mats, sheets, cloths.

Other collection centers in Caracas they are located in Colinas de Bello Monte, UMBE building; Bolivar Square, Baruta; Equestrian Club Terraces, Quinta Soralina, Baruta.

in Aragua they are receiving supplies at the headquarters of the Primero Justicia political party on Ayacucho Avenue, Maracay. Also at the José Pérez Colmenares stadium of the Tigres de Aragua.

Tigres de Aragua informs that the José Pérez Colmenares stadium will serve as a donation reception center for the inhabitants of Las Tejerías. pic.twitter.com/wjeuZQX0Cz – Gabriela Suniaga (@GabytaSuniaga) October 9, 2022

The vice president of the Nicolás Maduro regime, Delcy Rodríguez, reported this Sunday that so far they have found 22 people killed by the trough that occurred in Las Tejerías.

“There was a big landslide in the central area of ​​Tejerías, El Beisbol sector. Five streams overflowed. We are seeing very serious effects, human losses. So far we have already found 22 dead people and more than 52 disappeared,” Rodríguez said during a broadcast on the VTV channel.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!