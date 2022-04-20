University | The reaction of the Uruguayan press to the departure of Álvaro Gutiérrez from Universitario | League 1 | academic

Universitario de Deportes fell 4-1 to Alianza Lima at the Monumental Stadium on date 10 of the League 1 Betsson 2022. Faced with this defeat, the cream team announced the departure of the coach Alvaro Gutierrezwhich generated various reactions in the Uruguayan press.

The main media of this country reported on the abrupt departure of the strategist from the bench of the Ate club.

“Álvaro Gutiérrez stopped being the coach of Universitario after losing the classic 1-4” , title The Country. “The hard classic fall and the attitude assumed by the Uruguayan coach after the match ended combined so that the leadership took away Guti’s support,” said the newspaper.

“Álvaro Gutiérrez is not still in University” , placed Tenfield. “Uruguayan coach Álvaro Gutiérrez led the cream team in 11 games, with 4 wins, a draw and 6 losses,” added this outlet.

“Álvaro Gutiérrez stopped being the coach of Universitario de Perú” wrote El Observador in its web version.

Where is Universitario in League 1?

University of Sports has 16 points and is in sixth place in the League 1 Betsson 2022. The cream team is five points away from the first place in the tournament, which is occupied by Cienciano del Cusco and Sport Huancayo.

On the next day, the Ate club will receive Sport Boys at the Monumental Stadium. This duel will be played on Sunday, April 24 at 3:30 p.m.