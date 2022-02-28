University vs. Cesar Vallejo: Result, goals and match summary | At what time does Universitario play | University vs. Vallejo 2022 | RMMD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

University of Sports vs. Cesar Vallejo LIVE | ONLINE | LIVE they face each other in the match of the fourth day of League 1 this Sunday, February 27, 2022 from 3:30 pm (Peruvian time) at the Monumental stadium.

At what time do they play Universitario de Deportes vs. César Vallejo in League 1?

Mexico – 2:30 p.m.

Peru – 3:30 p.m.

Colombia – 3:30 p.m.

Ecuador – 3:30 p.m.

Venezuela – 4:30 p.m.

Bolivia – 4:30 p.m.

Argentina – 5:30 p.m.

Chile – 5:30 p.m.

Paraguay – 5:30 p.m.

Uruguay – 5:30 p.m.

Brazil – 5:30 p.m.

Spain – 9:30 p.m.

How to see Sports University vs. César Vallejo in League 1?

Gol Peru is the signal enabled to watch the League 1 match that will present Universitario with a change in the eleventh. From the squad that appeared in Ecuador, Roberto Villamarín leaves and Alberto Quintero enters.

Previous of the University vs. Cesar Vallejo

The ‘creams’ lived for days to be forgotten after accumulating two falls in a row. For this reason, the squad coached by Álvaro Gutiérrez has the mission of cleaning their faces against the ‘Poetas’, who are undefeated in the domestic championship.

Last week, the ‘U’ lost 2-1 against Carlos Stein in League 1 and then 2-0 against Barcelona SC in Phase 2 of the Copa Libertadores. In goals, the Trujillo team equaled against Cienciano, ADT and beat Ayacucho FC.

On his side, despite the fact that they have not yet lost in League 1, César Vallejo lost his two games against Olimpia in Phase 1 of the Copa Libertadores. After overcoming that bitter pill, José Guillermo Del Solar’s team gets fully into the local competition.

Where will they play Universitario de Deportes vs. César Vallejo in League 1?

