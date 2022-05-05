Univision shows Francisca wearing wedding dresses and the public chose their favorite

On Univision’s Instagram account they published two photos of Francisca wearing wedding dresses. This Friday the Dominican presenter of Despierta América will walk to the altar to confirm her love before God together with Francesco Zampogna.

“Francisca tried on several wedding dresses on her way to her wedding with Francesco Zampogna”, Univision wrote to accompany the images.

This post that the channel made has almost 10,000 likes and more than 415 comments. Fans of the Dominican and followers of the television channel expressed through the comments what their favorite dress model was.

Many of them chose the first dress, which is lace, with straps and a nice wide train. In the image of that dress, she wore her hair loose and a small bow at the top.

Francisca’s wedding has been well received by her followers. The Dominican has been sent messages of love and affection regarding her church marriage.

“I am happy for your wedding”, they told him in the comments of the publication in which he showed his followers what were the gifts he wants to receive and that he added to his list of gifts.

These articles include the following: a cheese board, a set of suitcases and even a robot vacuum cleaner added to the famous list.

“The date is approaching and with that the excitement increases! My beautiful people, as I told you days ago… I registered my wedding with @amazon and it was the easiest part of planning my wedding. The benefits are on another level! Last time I told you how to register and today I tell you about all my essential items that I have added to my registry and even better, some of these are from Latino entrepreneurs, ”the Dominican wrote when publishing this video.

Francisca also showed how she has changed physically from the month of August 2021 to this month of May in two images posted on his Instagram account.

“A few days before my wedding I want to share with you this before and after. Truly, work, dedication and dedication have their reward. It was very emotional for me, when I saw these photos. It was only by seeing them side by side that I realized how far I had come, and I could really appreciate the change. I sincerely look at Francisca on the left and I remember that she felt pressured by a society that demanded of her to be a perfect woman and at one point she thought that she would never recover and was afraid. And then I see Francisca on the right who, although it is not the end yet, she feels very comfortable with her body just as she is and very proud of the work she has done, her courage and focus, ”said the Dominican .

