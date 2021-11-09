“Unjust criticism towards me. On the record with Lazio …”

Property on Sarri

“A completely different way of playing, the way of playing at Lazio also helps me here in the national team. I wasn’t there in October, but now I’ll try to put all of myself on the pitch for these two games. They are important, difficult matches, we want reach the goal as always done “.

Immobile on criticism in the national team

“I don’t deny it, they annoy me a little. I know that the numbers I have with Lazio are not the same as I have here but they cannot be compared, here we play 7-8 games a year and maybe you arrive in a poor condition. really good. I would like to score the same goals, but not everything we want succeeds. I am sorry sometimes not to have the same treatment as the others, it seemed I was not part of the 26 of the European Championship and this is a beautiful and good badness. I am satisfied with what I do with this shirt, the performances are good but I know I have to score a few more goals.

Property on Piola’s record

“The award ceremony at the Olimpico against Salernitana was beautiful and different, receiving an heirloom from the Curva boys after the last record was really nice, having reached a legend like Piola …”

Property on Belotti

“Belotti had an injury at the beginning, maybe it penalized him a bit. Now he is coming back, now he has scored his 100th goal in Serie A and I am very happy for him. We always talk to each other, we tell each other that the national team needs of us, of our movements and our goals “.

Property on the World Cup

“Living this jersey in these competitions and in everyday life is the most beautiful thing in the world for those who do this job. Participation in the World Cup is something we all care a lot about, we are working to reach it as soon as possible. there may be another “.