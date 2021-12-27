unjustifiable paranoia, without them Italy in the white zone – Il Tempo





“Enough with the paranoid certainties”. Sergio Abrignani, full professor of General Pathology at the University of Milan and one of the most prominent member of the Scientific Technical Committee that supports the government in the fight against Covid, turns into a beast in talking about the no-vax questioned by the Corriere della Sera: “A fundamental parameter for the Regions to change color and for the lives of millions of Italians to be disrupted is the percentage of employment in intensive care. Today more than 80% of the beds are for the unvaccinated. And that’s not fair. If the Regions go from yellow to orange, and hopefully not to red, the responsibility will largely lie with those who have refused anti-Covid prophylaxis. I – underlines the immunologist – can understand those who have doubts while I do not justify those who in such a critical situation for the country, after two years of pandemic, harbor paranoid certainties “.





“Is it acceptable – Abrignani asks firmly – that 9 out of 10 Italians have to pay for the behavior of a few? Not to mention the economic damage that falls on some categories when the Regions change color. Is the vaccination obligation a tough measure? Covid is very hard. If we were all vaccinated, the intensive beds occupied would be 20-25% of the current ones, so all of Italy would be white. Of the approximately 3 million unvaccinated over 50s, 1.4 million are over 60, approximately 8% of the total population of this age. A minority that, however, fills the resuscitations and conditions the life of the 92% who fulfill their duty “.





The Omicron variant according to Abrignani “is very contagious even if fortunately on the vast majority of vaccinated it seems to manifest itself with symptoms similar to a mild flu”. “Let’s not abuse” the swabs the final appeal of the member of the CTS, who spoke of a normality in many vaccines in making the three different administrations.



