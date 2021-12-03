Unjustified indifference to the Golden Ball for Paolo Rossi

Federica Cappelletti, his wife, had remembered him as well as the anger he feels and does not find vent in an uncomfortable interview, which, perhaps in the light of so much cynical indifference, was a tribute to that people of Pablito who loves and respects him, even today. As he demonstrates now, as he demonstrated in the aftermath of his tragic death.

Today, one year later, his immense professional and human quality is forgotten, which made him for us and with us Paolo Rossi: also during the ceremony of Golden Ball one would have expected that dedication, that gratitude which, on the other hand, was completely absent from him.

Ballon d’Or: the indifference towards Paolo Rossi

For Paolo Rossi, on the night that sanctioned the seventh recognition for Leo Messi, what was owed to the player who marked the redemption of a naive and passionate Italy and who remained fixed in the pivotal images of that Spanish World Cup was not spent, including Enzo Bearzot and the partisan president, Sandro Pertini. The homage, lean and essential, was reserved for Diego Armando Maradona, in Muller. TO Pablito nothingness, a deafening silence.

Yet there have been Ballons d’Or, the forgetfulness would have been involuntary and perhaps even more incomprehensible because Paolo Rossi that recognition he had done right in front of Alain Giresse and Zbigniew Boniek in 1982, the year of triumph at the World Cup in Spain, won as top scorer.

Contacted by Journal, the head of the monthly magazine, as well as the prize, Pascal Ferré he glissed:

“I don’t want to get into this kind of controversy because everything I said would be misinterpreted. It is not possible to read every aspect of the ceremony, which is considered festive, in a controversial key. I prefer not to answer and if there is ever a need, I will speak directly with the Rossi family ”.

The attempt to make amends after the offense against Paolo Rossi

And in the evening the organizers apologized to Federica Cappelletti, the champion’s widow, promising to make up for it in January with another ceremony. Federica, journalist and writer, will decide as she sees fit and any evaluation, by her and by the children of Paolo Rossi, will be legitimized precisely by that tribute of love and gratitude that never abandoned him.

