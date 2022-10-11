Unkept promise, weariness, departure from PSG, Daniel Riolo swings heavy on Mbappé

Paris Saint-Germain face Benfica this Tuesday evening at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League. The capital club will have to deal without Leo Messi, injured in the calf. Christophe Galtier should line up Pablo Sarabia in place of the Argentine genius. But the French coach has to juggle some problems that become embarrassing. Indeed, Kylian Mbappé has been talking a lot for a few weeks, he who does not like to find himself playing as a pivot in the attack of the PSG. Because it was not at all what was sold to him during his contract extension in Paris.

Remember, when Mbappé signed his new lease until 2025, he talked about a new project and new things to consider…

Mbappé already at the end of the line?

According to the French press, the management of PSG had promised Mbappé, among other things, to give him the keys to the project. This meant in particular that Leo Messi and especially Neymar Jr would no longer be part of the team. Also, Kylian Mbappé thought that a new world-class striker would join him and that he would allow him to be free on the pitch. But none of this happened and since the start of the season, Mbappé must occupy the place of number 9, often isolated and cut off from passing circuits.

According to information from Daniel Riolo, this situation does not suit the world champion at all, hence his recent releases in the press or on social networks.. On the RMC antenna, Daniel Riolo balances in particular that Mbappé is already thinking of leaving PSG : “He is in a negative spirit to the point that he himself says that he will break in January if there is an opening.

But in any case at the end of the year it’s over. He’s fed up ! “.

🗣️💬 Daniel Riolo: “I would just like to ask each of the people listening to us to stand in front of a mirror and ask themselves: ‘If my boss makes me so many promises, but when I arrive, I make you take it for a fool, am I going to live it well?'” pic.twitter.com/TMVt8czQDm — After Foot RMC (@AfterRMC) October 10, 2022

PSG on all fronts!

Shock information as Mbappé has just extended his contract until 2025 (2014+1).

PSG nevertheless want to do everything to prevent this from happening. However, Luis Campos is already on the lookout in the transfer market. And whether with but especially without Mbappé if the latter were to leave, the champions of France want to hit hard on the transfer market. According TuttosportParis Saint-Germain would be ready to pay 150 million euros to recruit Rafael Leão! The capital club is also willing to offer the €20m requested by Inter for Milan Skriniar, who has still not extended with Inter. These two files could therefore be completed this winter. Note that Rafael Leao, whom Luis Campos knows very well for having brought him to LOSC, could also be the replacement for Leo Messi, announced to return to Barça next summer..

Among the other players that Paris is monitoring, we can note Xavi Simons (PSV and who has a priority clause to return to PSG), Adrien Rabiot (Juve) or Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica). Because PSG is already active for the January transfer window. The goal would be to complete the squad with three new players: a central defender, a striker and an attacking midfielder.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

SPONSORED CONTENT













