Unknown finds after raids on luxury yacht Flying Fox

Until now, the findings found by the Public Ministry in the raid carried out by the Dominican authorities on the luxury yacht “Flying Fox”, which has been anchored in the Sans Souci port for more than a week, are unknown.

The raid was carried out from the early hours of this Friday morning, after an investigation was launched by the United States, due to his link to a Russian oligarch.

In the afternoon hours the constant “corridor” of people was visible from where the media were located, precisely at the other end of Avenida del Puerto which, as the night has progressed, has been reduced almost to a minimum. .

Despite attempts to obtain information through the communications directorate of the Attorney General’s Office, it has not been possibleand.

Around six in the afternoon, about five people of Caucasian complexion came out from inside the yacht to outside the port and told the media in English that they would not make any statements.

The search of the yacht is part of an investigation “on alleged money laundering and arms trafficking”, which is carried out at the request of the United States Government.

The search is carried out with authorization 0094 -March-2022 issued by the coordinator of the Investigating Courts of the National District.