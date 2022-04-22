Unknown hepatitis among children. Cases in the UK rise to 108 and 8 already undergoing transplantation. Adenovirus the main suspect but Covid or other causes are not excluded

While the hypothesis of a link with the anti Covid vaccination is completely excluded, considering that none of the children involved have been vaccinated. 77% of cases tested positive for adenovirus but other possible factors are still being studied, such as another infection (including COVID-19) or an environmental cause.

21 APR – The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) together with Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and the Public Health Agency are continuing to investigate the increase in cases of sudden onset hepatitis (inflammation of the liver) in children aged 10 and younger years from January 2022, for which the viruses known today that cause infectious hepatitis (hepatitis A to E) have not been detected.

Today’s latest case update reports a further 34 bringing the total number of cases to 108. All affected children reported to health services between January 2022 and April 12, 2022.

Of the confirmed cases, 79 are in England, 14 in Scotland and the rest in Wales and Northern Ireland.

Of these cases, 8 children received a liver transplant.

The UK authorities first pointed out that there is no link to the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine as evident from the fact that none of the currently confirmed cases in the UK are known to have been vaccinated.

The investigation, including information from patient samples and surveillance systems, continues to indicate a link with adenovirus infection so much so that 77% of the cases tested tested positive for adenovirus.

However, health authorities point out, since it is not normal to see this pattern of adenovirus disease, other possible factors are still being investigated, such as another infection (including COVID-19) or an environmental cause.

A possible change in the adenovirus genome is also being studied.

Normal hygiene measures such as thorough hand washing and good complete respiratory hygiene, the British authorities recall, help in any case to reduce the spread of many common infections, including adenovirus.

April 21, 2022

