Unknown hepatitis in children, in Italy 2 confirmed cases out of 11 reports

A positivity for Adenovirus or SARS-CoV-2 has so far only been reported in 2 suspected cases. “However, the role of Adenoviruses in these forms hypothesized in the UK is not confirmed”. According to the circular, these are reports relating to sporadic cases scattered throughout the national territory. Of these, one patient does not fall within the definition of case (hospitalized before January 2022); 2 cases are being evaluated for possible further etiological causes; 4 are definable as “suspicious” (the exams are currently in progress or not defined); 2 defined as “possible” (over 10 years of age) and 2 “confirmed” cases. Several Regions (Campania, Piedmont, Liguria, Valle d’Aosta, Calabria, Puglia) have communicated that they currently have no cases to report.

Meanwhile, the improvement for the child continues

Lawn

admitted to the Bambino Gesù hospital, arrived in serious condition risking a liver transplant which was then averted. In

Lombardy

two children were admitted to Pope John XXIII's hospital

Bergamo

: one, aged 11, needed a transplant.

"No link with the Covid vaccine"

“No link with the COVID-19 vaccine was identified and a questionnaire administered to cases, on food and personal habits, did not identify any common exposure. Although laboratory investigations excluded in all cases a viral etiology of type A, B, C, D and E, the health authorities of the United Kingdom consider the infectious hypothesis the most probable, given the epidemiological picture and the clinical characteristics of the cases. Toxicological investigations have also been started and are in progress ” , still reads in the circular of the Ministry of Health.

"Report any case"

The Ministry of Health urges the reporting of any case of acute hepatitis that meets the definition of the case currently adopted by the WHO. “It is recommended, in this phase, wanting to favor sensitivity over specificity, to evaluate and possibly also report cases that partially correspond to the definition of the case. It is also recommended to provide in any case the conservation of biological samples to allow any other possible assessment deemed necessary “, the circular continues.

Cases around the world

As of April 21, the UK has reported 108 cases of acute hepatitis of an unknown nature, of which 8 have undergone transplantation. The international situation is reported in the Ministry circular. In European countries at the moment there are 38 cases, also considering the 11 cases in Italy. This is the situation in the other countries:

Ireland:

3 cases of severe hepatitis since March, in children aged 4 to 11 years, one case tested positive for rhinovirus; a positive case for Herpes virus-7 test; no cases tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 test and for the Adenovirus test.

Spain:

13 cases since January, of which 7 confirmed, 3 males and 4 females aged between 18 months and 7 years, 6 possible, 2 males, 3 females and 1 case of which the information is not known, aged between 12 and 16 years old.

Netherlands:

4 cases, of which 3 required transplantation.

Denmark:

3 (possibly 4) cases since December.

France:

2 suspected cases.

Belgium:

1 10-year-old case tested positive for Adenovirus.

Romania:

1 case of 4 years with onset in March 2022. The case tested negative for Adenovirus and SARS-CoV-2, but had positive serology for SARS-CoV-2.

Sweden:

reports of suspicious cases have been reported by the media at the moment.

United States:

in addition, the ECDC (the European Center for Disease Control) reported that the US media reported 9 cases of acute hepatitis among children aged 1 to 6 years reported by the State of Alabama in the United States, and positive results for Adenovirus. Further investigations are underway by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC).

United Kingdom:

on April 12, 2022, the cases observed in the

United Kingdom

as of January there were 74 in total, most of them in children between the ages of 2 and 5: 49 cases were observed in England, 13 in Scotland and the rest in Wales and Northern Ireland. Of the 13 cases reported from Scotland, the cases were epidemiologically linked in two pairs. Three cases tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection, 5 tested negative, and 2 cases were documented with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection in the three months prior to the onset of hepatitis. Eleven of these 13 cases were tested for Adenovirus and 5 tested positive. The clinical presentation of cases currently identified in the UK responds to severe acute hepatitis, with increased levels of liver enzymes (AST or ALT greater than 500 IU / L) and in many cases, with jaundice.

Cases have reported gastrointestinal symptoms, including abdominal pain, diarrhea, and vomiting in the preceding weeks. Most of the patients had no fever. Some were admitted to pediatric hepatology units and in some cases it was necessary to undergo a liver transplant.

