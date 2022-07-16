Unknown Movies You May Not Know Are Based On Stephen King Books

There is no doubt that Stephen King is one of the novelists most adapted to the big screen, with several of his classics even having remakes.

With 64 fictional novels and more than 200 written stories, Stephen King has had more than 70 adaptations for both film and television, with great titles such as The glow, Item either carrie.

However, there are many other films that have gone more unnoticed and that, curiously, are also adaptations of the different works of the horror master.

Today, in Hobby Consoles, we review some Little-Known Movies You Might Not Know Were Based On Stephen King Books.

HEX (THINNER)

Year: 1996

Duration: 92 min.

Director: Tom Holland

Gender: horror thriller

Directed by Tom Holland (not to be confused with the Spider-Man actor), Hex (Thinner) is a horror film based on the novel by Stephen King starring Robert John Burke, Joe Mantegna, Lucinda Jenney and Michael Constantine, among others.

Its plot follows Billy, an obese lawyer who does not show too many scruples when it comes to accepting clients. One day, while he is driving back from a party accompanied by his wife, he accidentally runs over an old gypsy woman.

The lady dies and the lawyer is acquitted at trial. But the patriarch of the gypsy clan decides to take justice into his own hands and curses Billy to lose weight until he dies..

GERALD’S GAME

Year: 2017

Duration: 103 min.

Director: Mike Flanagan

Gender: horror thriller

Between the unknown movies that are based on novels by Stephen King we have Gerald’s gamean interesting horror thriller directed by Mike Flanagan starring Carla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood.

It tells the story of Jessie and Gerald, a mature married couple who travel to a remote cabin in hopes of revitalizing their frayed relationship in a secluded and peaceful setting.

Once there, Gerald proposes to his wife a sexual game that consists of handcuffing her to the bed to increase the sensations. Nevertheless, during the act Gerald suffers a heart attack and dies.

handcuffed in bed, Jessie will have to fight for her survival and try to find a way to free herself from the handcuffs before it’s too late.. This is our review of Gerald’s Game.

THE EYES OF THE CAT

Year: 1985

Duration: 94 min.

Director: Lewis Teague

Gender: Horror

Under the direction of Lewis Teague, cat’s eyes is a horror film starring, among others, Drew Barrymore, James Woods, Alan King, Kenneth McMillan and Robert Hays.

The film tells three different stories written by Stephen King whose common link in all of them is a cat.

The first story follows a man trying to quit smoking. The second story revolves around a dangerous bet. Finally, the third story tells how the only one who can save the life of a girl from a diabolical goblin is the cat itself.

THE DEAD ZONE

Year: 1983

Duration: 103 min.

Director: David Cronenberg

Gender: sci-fi thriller

Another of the little-known movies that are based on the work of Stephen King it is the dead zonea science fiction thriller directed by David Cronenberg and starring Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen and Brooke Adams, among others.

Its plot follows the story of a young professor who suffers an accident that will make him stay in a coma for five years, and when he wakes up, he discovers that he has extrasensory powers. As a result, the police ask him for his collaboration to solve a series of murders.

FIRE EYES

Year: 2022

Duration: 94 min.

Director: Keith Thomas

Gender: Horror

Among the most recent unknown Stephen King adaptations we have Fire Eyesremake of the 1984 film starring Drew Barrymore and David Keith.

Starring Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Zac Efron, this new version of King’s work follows the story of Charlie, a girl who possesses extraordinary pyrotechnic powers that she manifests when she is upset and that she tries to hide with the help of her parents Andy and Vicky.

The parents have been on the run for more than a decade a shadowy US agency that intends to harness Charlie’s gift for its own ends and turn the girl into a weapon of mass destruction.

Although Andy had taught Charlie to master his firepower, when the little girl turns 11 she realizes that her power is getting more and more out of control, unleashing it by accident and revealing their location and putting them back in the crosshairs of the agency. Here we leave you our review of Eyes of Fire.

THE STORE

Year: 1993

Duration: 113 min.

Director: Fraser Clarke Heston

Gender: Horror

Another of the Unknown Movies You Didn’t Know Were Based On Stephen King Books it is The storefilm directed by Fraser Clarke Heston starring, among others, Max von Sydow, Ed Harris, Bonnie Bedelia, JT Walsh and Amanda Plummer.

Its plot follows Leland Gaunt, an enigmatic foreigner who opens the “Necessary Things” store in the town of Castle Rock. But there is something mysterious in this store, whose owner seems to know exactly which object will fulfill everyone’s innermost desires and no one can resist its influence.

1922

Year: 2017

Duration: 101 min.

Director: Zak Hilditch

Gender: Horror / Psychological Drama

Directed by Zak Hilditch 1922 is a horror movie starring Thomas Jane, Molly Parker, Neal McDonough, Brian d’Arcy James, and Dylan Schmid, among others.

It tells the story of Wilfred, a farmer who, fearing that his wife will sell the land to a major livestock company, decides to kill her with the complicity of his son.

However, what Wilfred does not count on is that the spirit of the woman, accompanied by an army of rats, will return from the dead to exact her revenge.

So far our review of these Little-Known Movies You Might Not Know Were Based On Stephen King Books. If you want other recommendations from the writer, here are some of the best movies and series based on works by Stephen King.