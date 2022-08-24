Unknown people stone a pharmacy and a state cafeteria in Havana

Two state establishments in the La Víbora neighborhood, municipality of Diez de Octubre, in Havana, were stoned in the early hours of Sunday, August 21, according to neighbors and witnesses who spoke to DIARIO DE CUBA.

The premises attacked are the pharmacy located at the intersection of Mayía Rodríguez and O’Farril streets and the Sylvain del Mónaco cafeteria, on Mayía Rodríguez and Avenida Acosta.

Lourdes, a worker at Mayía Rodríguez’s pharmacy, assured that “At dawn on Sunday they stoned the windows of the pharmacy. No one saw anything even though there was light.”

“They broke the glass door and we covered it with an iron. The police came right away and are investigating the incident. Also the Sylvain on the corner was stoned. We are very alert to what may happen.”indicated the clerk.

Jorge Ortiz, a resident of the Sylvain cafeteria, a chain of state-owned candy stores and bakeries, said: “We felt noise and blows. When we left we didn’t see anyone anymore. TIt was all very fast, but then we found out that they threw stones at the pharmacy and at the Sylvain on the corner.”

“There was light. The damage was minor. Then the police came and took scent prints and began to investigate. This was filled with patrols, but we did not see anyone arrested,” he added.

“The situation is very bad,” Ortiz stressed, referring to similar events that during the last weeks are reported throughout the Island.

According to Cuban authorities, rRecently, in the municipality of Diez de Octubre, two people threw a Molotov cocktail at a state store on Calle Porvenir. The two alleged perpetrators were arrested, according to official spokesman Humberto López in a controversial appearance at the Star News of Cuban Television.

Nevertheless, At the moment there is no official report about the events of the last hours.

Likewise, two fires in Cuban state ranches would have occurred during the night of August 22according to social media posts.

One of the incidents would have taken place in Ranchón Las Antenas, in the Wajay neighborhood, in Boyeros, Havana, and the other in a military recreation center in Cabarroca, Pastorita neighborhood, in Matanzas. There is no official version of either of the two events, although videos have been released showing the flames in those alleged places.

If these events are confirmed, they would raise to four the number of ranches burned during this month in the country.

In the early hours of August 16, a similar incident destroyed the recently remodeled Cabaret El Caney in Minas de Matahambre, Pinar del Ríoaccording to the official radio station Radio Minas.

And on August 5, the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power of the municipality of Rafael Freyre, in Holguín, recognized that A state-owned ranchón in that territory was sabotaged after unknown individuals set it on fire during the night.

Also the Archive of the Popular Court of the municipality of Centro Habana was the victim of an intentional fire last August 13.

In this regard, the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment denounced that “unscrupulous citizens tried to destroy” the aforementioned file. The fire was previously reported on social networks and the independent press, and claimed by the group calling itself The New Cuban Nation in Arms.