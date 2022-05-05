Unknown unicorn: born in Lanús, he learned to program alone and surprises the world with his USD 2,500 million startup

Interview with Guillermo Rauch: his beginnings

He was born in Lanús, the son of a chemical engineer and an industrialist from the UBA. He learned to program at the age of 10 in his room, alone, with the virtual help of specialized chats and groups. He never stopped. When he was in high school at the Carlos Pellegrini School he began working for foreign companies. He left the country and never came back. Today, at the age of 31, he lives in San Francisco, in the American Silicon Valley where he arrived without knowing much about the place, the tech mecca and the great internet millionaires. He founded a company that last year became one of the unicorns of Argentina and that these days it is worth more than USD 2,500 million, more than double what it was then.

That could be a short bio of Guillermo Rauch, founder and CEO of Vercel, the Argentine unicorn that no one –very few, strictly speaking– knows about. Because it is a company that was born and “exploded” abroad and because it is focused on a technological niche, web designers and programmers, Vercel is far from the fame of several of the other local unicorns, such as Mercado Libre, OLX or Despegar. All in all, it stands at the absolute forefront. Investors from all over the world look at it and it still has a lot to grow, uploaded to new “hot” trends, such as Web3, decentralized systems and crypto.

“I specialized in engineering front end…but I’m not an engineer. I never studied, I am 100% self-taught. I learned everything on the Internet, quite alone, ”she told Infobae in the middle of a few days visit to the country. front end in computer science it is what is seen, what is in front of programs and applications. What makes an app, for example, beautiful, functional and easy to use, for example.

Rauch will participate this afternoon in the Endeavor Experience, the event of the network of high-impact entrepreneurs, which takes place at the Buenos Aires Convention Center (CEC). There he will talk about his star platform, Next.js, and his experience at Vercel.

Interview with Guillerm Rauch – Section 2

“At 11 I was making online pages. Mercado Libre had something called Mercado Socios: you put together web pages and they gave you money if you sent them traffic. I have been doing this for more than 20 years, I had the advantage of choosing the technologies with which I started well, ”he told this medium.

When he was just a child, Rauch grew up immersing himself in the world of free code and in programmers’ chat groups, such as the Linux chat rooms in Ciudad or Lanux, the Linux community in Lanús. That and knowing English made the difference. He has always worked on fast, “cute” and interactive systems. At 15 he was already a sort of benchmark in the field. They called him from Switzerland for his developments open source and never came back. At 17, his parents had to sign papers to authorize him to travel and, in the blink of an eye, he was at a train station in Lausanne with the CEO of the company that had hired him.

“’Are you the javascript expert we hired?” he asked me. I was a little boy who was leaving the country for the first time, but I worked very well and with them I arrived in San Francisco. When I arrived my head exploded. I worked in a co-working next to the founder of Instagram, who had just started, and the CEO of the Twilio telco, which is listed on Nasdaq and is a very important telco. With two good friends that I made in that Swiss startup, we realized that we had turned that company around and we decided to do something of our own. Investors bet on the team and we started”, he assured.

— How would you explain to your mother what Vercel does?

— It is a platform for making web pages and applications that has the quality and finesse of companies like Amazon, Google and Apple, which defined what the Internet is today. We make it very simple for companies around the world to develop systems of this quality.

Interview with Guillerm Rauch – Section 3

— Why is it worth $2.5 billion?

— When we started, 6 years ago, we thought that the platform would be used by small ecommerce sites and startups, and it ended up being used by the largest companies in the world, such as Walmart, Target, Nike and many more. They choose us for making things modern and fast. Yesterday I found out that the trains in Germany use the technology we designed. When I arrived in San Francisco I began to hear the word scale a lot, and it caught my attention. Growth and scale is what was being heard everywhere at the time. The platform we made is very easy to use: it’s like what Shopify and Tienda Nube do, which simplifies online businesses, but for websites. It is so simple that it scales very fast. In three years we went from revenues of USD 1 million to 25 million, an exponential growth with very low use of human resources, we were about 20 employees. We create an autonomous machine: people register, publish their sites, pay us and recommend it to their friends. Web engineers love it, and that viral expansion without much investment of capital for promotion investors love it too.

— The pandemic also enhanced everything.

— Yes, fully. The big “cement” companies, the traditional ones, chose us. Nike is an example: they need to have the same online “wow factor” that they achieve with a mega location in Times Square. When everything closed, everything had to be done quickly, versatile and well. Many don’t know it, but McDonald’s best margins come from sodas, not burgers. In the pandemic, people ordered the hamburger, but they had the drink in the fridge. Thus, they used Vercel to do very quick experiments on the web on how to sell more soft drinks online. They did it in a few weeks and it worked very well. We help the small ones and also the big ones to accelerate the ways to reach the people, to the market, quickly and well.

— How is the story going for Vercel?

— We are a double unicorn, but we still capture a small portion of the Internet. Of our target we barely reach 1 or 2 percent of the companies. We want the best sites to be made with our technology. On the other hand, we are in the midst of a very important process of internet decentralization. The traditional web and the new one, through which crypto passes, Web3, are going to collide and complement each other. Businesses will be completely native to the web. We see it with NFTs: they are so native that there are no objects, people buy a GIF. That is the future: new businesses on the Internet. The big crypto companies, the decentralized ones, are developing on our platform.

Vercel’s website

— Is it expensive to use Vercel?

– Not at all, very cheap. And we provide a unique infrastructure that scales infinitely. Today there are sites that receive hundreds of thousands of visits from one moment to the next. There is a big auction of an NFT and online attention is concentrated there. To start we charge about USD 20 per month, but we give you everything you need. When you use Vercel you don’t fall: you scale and we charge you according to demand. That is invaluable today.

— Is Vercel a project with Argentine DNA?

— Without a doubt, we have Argentine DNA. Our chief designer is also from here; of Lanus. We attach great importance to design, aesthetics and interaction with the user. We are easy to use. There is global DNA too, because we have people everywhere.

— What do you think of the ecosystem of local entrepreneurs?

— When I arrived in San Francisco there was an idea that everything good came from there. Now it is not like that. I invest in the early stages of many ventures and they come from everywhere. From India or Argentina. Everything is equated with technology. There is a lot of opportunity to do new things.

“Everything is becoming very dynamic and Argentina has a great appetite, a great desire to do things beyond a political context that is not usually the best”

— What would you recommend to a boy who is perhaps in his room in Lanús, or anywhere in Argentina, programming or wanting to learn?

— Product, ability to present it and share it with the world. At 16 I made a digital menu open source which was written about and recommended by an engineer who later became a Google tech kingpin. Today any teenager can create an app and upload it to the Apple Store, or make a site with Vercel for free and can share it with the world. What if it goes viral and everyone sees it? ‘And if they come to offer you a business or to buy you? The appetite to try new things and get new ideas in technologies is rampant.

— How do you see Argentina from the US?

— I see great potential in engineering, security and crypto. There are many references for the world in these areas. A good part of the great ideas of decentralization are born here. We can win in the future.

— Despite the economic context…

“The internet disrupts everything. Engineers work for other countries, with different working conditions and better income. Everything is becoming very dynamic and Argentina has a great appetite, a great desire to do things beyond a political context that is not usually the best.

KEEP READING:

They warn that the Fed’s rate hike complicates growth forecasts and exchange rate stability in Argentina

Traveling abroad costs more and more expensive: the card dollar has already exceeded $200

Changes in social plans: the Government seeks to encourage the training of the unemployed and will help companies pay part of the wages