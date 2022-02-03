unlock time and a trick to start it earlier

Can’t wait to start your Dying Light 2 adventure? Here you will find the timetable and a trick to start playing earlier …

Dying Light 2 is out this week and is the first big game of what promises to be a crackling February. Techland’s latest adventure sees players run and jump into a new part of the world of Dying Light, with pilgrim Aiden meeting new factions and characters. If you are a fan of the first chapter, you will probably be looking forward to playing the sequel, and these are all the details on when you can do it.

Dying Light 2 is on the launch pad for everyone the Xbox and PlayStation consoles, in addition to the PC and a cloud version coming to Nintendo Switch, although the latter has been postponed. Expect to see it launch “within six months,” at least according to Techland. For all other platforms, the details of unlocking the game are already available: here they are below.

Dying Light 2, unlock schedule on PC –

Dying Light 2 on PC has a global launch time, which means that everyone in the United States will be able to start playing from February 3, while players in Italy who will not want to wait until a suitable time on the day of the release and will be able to do the small hours, just like the zombies in the game, will have to wait 01:00 on February 4th.

Dying Light 2, unlock time on PS4 and PS5 –

This is a much simpler answer: Dying Light 2 on PlayStation platforms will be unlocked at midnight on February 4th, regardless of which area you want to play in. This will give you the option to upgrade from PS4 to PS5 for free, too. If you want to play as soon as possible on PlayStation, make sure you wake up just before midnight so you can play until dawn and beyond.

The trick to start first –

Xbox consoles have the same global unlock time as their PlayStation counterparts, with one key difference: you can change the time zone very easily on these platforms. Players in New Zealand will be able to play at midnight on February 4 local time, but this means that in the rest of the world it will be much earlier: that is, when in Italy it will be midday (12 noon) on February 3rd – one day before the official release. Thanks to this trick, Xbox players will be able to start hours earlier than all other platforms.

Written by Dave Aubrey for GLHF