unlocks the phone with the unconscious father’s face and calls for help

Jayline Barbosa Brandao, a nine year old girl of Brockton In the Massachusset, USA, saved his family from poisoning carbon monoxide after unlocking the‘iPhone using his father’s face to call for help.

Nine-year-old Jayline saves her family

The small one Jayline Barbosa Brandão, as does the “The Independent”, told WFXT-TV what happened last week. The fumes caused by the malfunction of a electricity generator they had in fact by now wrapped the five members of his family, preventing them from breathing: the girl, nine years old, was awakened by her father’s cries for help, took her smartphone and put it in front of her face to unlock it, thus allowing him to call for help. The mother, who was meanwhile unconscious, woke up in an ambulance after Jayline contacted 911. In total, five family members were reportedly taken to hospital. Carbon monoxide in the home has been measured at over 1000 parts per million, which the Consumer Products Safety Commission estimates is a potentially fatal amount. Ms. Brando explained that the family were using a backup power generator in the aftermath of a storm because they had run out of power. However, the National Weather Service does know that the generators should not be less than 20 feet from doors, windows and vents and that functioning smoke detectors should also be used. According to reports from the Brockton firefighters, 20 deaths have been reported following the recent storm that hit the city.

Last updated: Friday 5 November 2021, 19:36



