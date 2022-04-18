Unloved coach in Mexico would have already had contact with Chivas

The deck of candidates to be the new coach of Guadalajara continues to increase and there would be a controversial strategist on the rojiblanco radar.

The absence of a permanent coach on the Chivas bench continues to be a reason for hope for many technical directors who little by little they are sounded out by the board or even promoted by the media; However, in recent hours the name of a helmsman who is not well liked in Mexico to lead the Flock emerged.

Despite the fact that several names have emerged in the last hours such as Matías Almeyda, Javier Mascherano, Antonio Mohamed, Andrés Lillini, among others, on Sunday night sAnother name was added to the list and it would be the former Tricolor national coach, Juan Carlos Osorio.

As detailed by Fox Sports commentator Gustavo Mendoza, some emissary from Guadalajara would have already had an approach with the Colombian strategist to find out if he would be interested in returning to Mexico but now to lead the rojiblancos, although he made it clear that it was not an offer and there are no negotiations.

“(Chivas) It has several candidates like Juan Carlos Osorio. I want Almeyda to arrive, but if Osorio does, it would be extraordinary. I can confirm that they already looked for Osorio, to ask him, there was contact. There was a talk, an approach ”, he assured in the program of The Last Word.

What’s next for Chivas?

After achieving the victory against Cruz Azul, the Flock has three complicated duels left against Xolos, Pumas and Necaxa, where all those rivals still have a chance of sneaking into the best clubs and being able to at least get into the Repechage.

