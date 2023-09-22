UNLP announces dates and requirements for enrollment in the faculty for the 2024 school year

The National University of La Plata decided to set the registration period for applicants for admission to this university for the 2024 academic year between November 6 and December 15, 2023.

Interested persons must register using a virtual form that will be entered through the website of each academic unit, which can be consulted by clicking Click here , The relevant form will have the character of an affidavit.

Registering for the UNLP Race

UNLP establishes that applicants may enroll in only one degree. For this purpose, the application for admission will have the character of an affidavit and, therefore, any kind of registration already made for the year 2024 in another National University or in any other career of this, will disqualify you from making a new Will declare. This house of study…

To complete the conditional registration process, the following documents must be provided via the virtual form:

– Photograph of national identity document, enrollment book or civic card on both sides. If you are a student of foreign nationality, passport or photo identity card of the country of origin.

– Front photograph of the candidate.

– Certification or title of completed secondary studies, in PDF file. In the case of those who have completed their secondary studies abroad, a certificate of completed secondary studies or title (analytical certificate of all years of secondary level with details of subjects and their respective grades) validated by the Ministry of Education should be done. The nationality and apostille of your country of origin from the Argentine Consulate, duly validated by said Ministry (Montevideo 950, Autonomous City of Buenos Aires). If the title is not in Spanish, you must submit a translation made by a national public translator. In the event that the applicant has not yet completed the secondary level, he or she shall submit the relevant provisional certification issued by the school authorities in a PDF file proving that he or she has completed the final year, taking Or taking. Taking topic. If the certificate comes from another country, it must bear the apostille of its country of origin.

Further, it was indicated that the valid electronic address for all communications or notices to be sent will be deemed to be the one entered by the applicant in the registration form.

Meanwhile, applicants whose native language is not Spanish must prove adequate command of the said language. For this purpose, this House of Studies considers as valid and sufficient the Certificate of Spanish: Language and Use (CELU) offered by the ELSE Interuniversity Consortium of the Argentine Republic or the Certificate of Academic Spanish from the Faculty of Humanities and Sciences. This university’s education (CertEA). Academic units will determine the level of language use recognized for each of them and may also accept other equivalent certificates. Said certification must be presented at the time of registration.

More details and requirements

To complete the registration, all paper support (originals) must be presented to the academic unit at the time it requires it; Failure to comply with the provisions herein or discrepancy between what was sent and the original submitted at the time of registration will result in the conditional registration being terminated.

At the time of completing the conditional registration process for admission to the University in 2024, the various Faculties will provide each applicant with a copy of the current study plan in the career in which they register.

According to the provision of the Superior Council of the UNLP, a photocopy of the certification that recognizes compliance with the national vaccination plan by age (hepatitis B, triple or double bacterial and triple viral in any form of application) must be presented . ,

For effective admission to the relevant academic unit, applicants must pay secondary level subjects not later than June 30, 2024, and they must submit, by July 12, 2024, to the student department of the Faculty in which they are enrolled, the documents that Proves it.

Students will not be able to take final examinations or pass subjects by direct promotion unless they produce a duly attested final or provisional certificate of completion of their secondary studies before June 30, 2024.

The applicant who has entered with provisional certification will have the deadline for submission of the unique certificate or original title, along with its relevant photocopy, to be February 28, 2025. In the case of secondary degrees coming from abroad, the corresponding verification by the Ministry of Education of the nation must be submitted within this period.

Applicants will have until August 23, 2024 to submit documents certifying compliance with the age-appropriate National Immunization Plan (in any form of application for Hepatitis B, triple or double bacterial and triple viral).

For applicants of foreign nationality, once the procedure for indefinite, temporary or permanent residence has been completed at the National Migration Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior, students must submit a copy that certified it to the Student Department of the corresponding academic unit. The deadline for the said presentation was set as November 29, 2024.

The Presidency of the UNLP and/or the Academic Units, taking into account the particular operational characteristics of each of them, may establish extensions or exceptions to the deadlines and conditions established in its resolution.

Academic units will enable alternative communication mechanisms (email, WhatsApp etc.) to assist applicants who are facing difficulty in registering through the virtual form.