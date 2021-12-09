Unmissable “Don’t look up” is the “Doctor Strangelove” of the third millennium

It is no coincidence that it is a militant like Leonardo di Caprio, in the front row with his Foundation in the environmental battle, to captain a dizzying cast, with Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lawrence, Mark Rylance, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Himesh Patel and chart-topping pop star Ariana Grande in key roles. The film’s Oscar nomination predictions across all categories are record-breaking.

“It’s the End of the World as We Know It“, sang REM. Translated into bitter and openly environmental sci-fi, this futuristic scenario offers McKay the cue to denounce the gags, manipulation and spectacular trivialization that scientific data are condemned to undergo in a world system deliberately blind to the future of humanity. It is “Doctor Strangelove” of the third millennium: as for Kubrick, there is no saving and consoling ending of the infinite “Armageddon” baked by the Hollywood industry.

The Apocalypse is a business. Or it is a precious opportunity to silence the inevitable political scandal and revive the fortunes of an administration with downward polls. Or it is still bread for state denial, against all scientific evidence. The comic and tragic strength of “Don’t Look Up”, a Netflix superproduct that will go to the platform on December 24, comes out on the 10th in the US and is already in the room with us, is to be based “on really possible facts”, as it says. the writing on the Italian billboard. Adam McKay, director and screenwriter of the film (together with his journalist friend David Sirota) describes with surgical humor the political and economic dynamics that will prevent the extinction of life on our planet, when science raises the last alarm. As a screenwriter, he has already won an Oscar for his “The Big Short” (from us “La grande bet”), on the mechanisms of the financial crisis 2007-2008.

What is conventional in the film is only the background. Jennifer Lawrence, a PhD student in astronomy serving at an observatory, identifies an unknown Comet, the size of Everest, and the trajectory leaves no doubt: after six months and 14 days, it will collide with the Earth. Convened to the White House together with prof. Di Caprio, team leader of the provincial gray, but not naïve, will become the earthenware pot in the pantomime of Power and its interests.

Mrs. President Meryl Streep has an unconscious trumpian-style frivolity: covering up the news is the first delivery, so as not to disturb the mid-term voting. The two conscientious scientists disobey, but when they go on TV they are mocked in the talk show curtains, queuing up to the latest gossip about the quarrels between the pop star (Ariana Grande) and her boyfriend on duty. “Is there life in space?” They ask. Cate Blanchett’s self-irony, which mimics the fashionable futility of many anchor-women, is textbook.

But when pumping the planetary SOS becomes a tonic for consensus, Washington puts on a (avan) show of pure representation, complete with a Hero (Ron Perlman) sent into space with a useless fleet of missiles, and the speech of ‘ farewell pilfered to “Saving Private Ryan”.

Last change of course: the boss of the Bash technology empire (Mark Rylance, the charismatic incarnation of synthesis between Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk) discovers that the fatal comet is an invaluable mine of materials for components. The tycoon, platinum-level financier of the presidential campaign, dictates the new convenient denial: Don’t look up, it’s the diktat, don’t look up, don’t worry, the comet brings prosperity and jobs. Optimistic commercials are pounding on the media, with the scientist Di Caprio converted to testimonial of the brand, corrupted by money and fame as well as by the graces of the journalist Blanchett. Will it end as it should end? “Those who count”, in any case, the way out of the rubble of our civilization has been ready for a long time.

No spoiler: the ending will be yet another mockery, but the film is not a hopeless surrender to lies and corruption, the paths of conscious science intersect with those of millennials without a future. Rebel for extreme conscience live, Prof. di Caprio speaks as the Peter Finch of “Fifth Power”. It is an appeal to the individual responsibility of each inhabitant of this world “Don’t Look Up”, and not from today – Kubrick teaches – humor is more effective than rhetoric.

This passage of the year marked by the negationist extremism on Covid and the passive negationism of the climate summits has found its film-event. And if you think that Netflix flies – for Planet Cinema the equivalent of the imaginary giant Bash of fiction – the circle closes, in perfect coherence.