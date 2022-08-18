Unmissable films of an almost over summer – Juventud Rebelde

Despite all the regrets, including interruptions due to blackouts, July and August have had a schedule of luxury premieres in cinemas, and to celebrate it, and not to be overlooked, we wanted to resort to the usual top ten that is so often used on websites in any country based on succinct recommendations. I am aware that some will call me frivolous for resorting to this type of linear ordering of absolutely scattered and relative qualities and aesthetics, but perhaps others will appreciate the intentional summary:

Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Japan, 2021): Return in glory of Japanese cinema to our big screens, a parsimonious film, populated by scenes resulting from the exquisite observation, by the director and screenwriter, of an actress and an actor (Tôko Miura and Hidetoshi Nishijima) enormous when it comes to communicating subtle states of mind, linked to loneliness or grief. Ode to life that is sometimes carried like a heavy load, but that there is no choice but to live it… all this and much more is this exceptional, moving film, without tearful easy words, and very human, although devoid of any pontificating or pseudo-philosophical preaching.

the power of the dog (Jane Campion, Australia and New Zealand, 2021): A western turned upside down in terms of narrative rhythm (rather slow), and the typology of characters since the director deconstructs the toxic masculinity of the classic cowboy, while confirming the aestheticization of the landscape (state of Montana, 20th years of the last century) and the sensitivity and tenderness alienated by the imposition of an Alpha Male-type behavior is exhibited. Beautiful film tangentially inspired by the biblical Psalm that implores to free the soul from the sword and love from the power of the dog, that is, from the lurking forces of evil.

Lto Macbeth’s tragedy (Joel Coen, United States, 2021): The result of the innovative combination of resources and frills from both the cinema and the theater, and from a masterful photography by Bruno Delbonnel that exploits the black and white contrasts between the silver clarity and the darkness, or rather greyness, and also based on a very sober performance by Denzel Washington, the director visually reinvents Shakespeare’s tragedy, and manages to stick to the classic narrative that reveals certain essences of human nature contaminated by disloyalty, greed of power, envy and violence.

A hero (Asghar Farhadi, Iran, 2021): An expert in combining meticulous and committed realistic social analysis, with agile and generic narratives inherent in the most popular and generic cinema, the Iranian director now remains faithful to his proverbial ability as a storyteller, and tells us the implacable story of a man who tries to restore his dignity

personal, but that ends up being

a paradigm of virtues today and an honorless outcast the next day. The ability of the script to allude to bureaucratic, religious and media problems shines without losing focus on the beautiful relationship between a father and his son.

the lost daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal, United States, 2021): Directed by an actress turned director, and who therefore takes special care of the work of the actors, particularly the newly consecrated Olivia Colman, the film is a turbulent meditation, at times confusing, but in very effective general, on certain women, full of virtues, but lacking the maternal instinct. Perhaps I am exaggerating, and rather it is a reflection on how demanding and tiring the daily practice of mothers can be. In any case, it is a controversial work but it is surely aimed at an intelligent viewer, capable of discussing any topic, no matter how difficult it may be.

What the octopus taught me (Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, South Africa, 2020): Winner of almost all the world awards in its category, and considered one of the best documentaries in the history of cinema, this shows us the strange friendship between a filmmaker, Craig Foster, and an octopus, all of which will sound too bizarre, or ridiculous, to the reader, but this will only happen if they have not been able to see this beautiful fable about the imperative of understanding and collaboration between all the inhabitants of the planet, on land, sea or air. The impressive underwater shots remain in the memory for a long time, as does the voice of the filmmaker, in offcertifying the difference between being a visitor or feeling part of a place, even if it is a dense forest of underwater algae.

Elizabeth and Marcela (Isabel Coixet, Spain, 2019): A love story told from the keys of historical and romantic cinema, which in this case are applied to the reconstruction of the psychosocial reality of Galicia between 1898 and 1901, and recount what happened around the first marriage registered in that country between two women, a union made thanks to the fact that one of them decided to dress as a man and deceive the priest. As in her best films, Coixet works with an exquisite art direction and location selection, very well worked frames and dialogues, and category interpretations.

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson, United States, 2021): A minor film of a genius, although it would undoubtedly be considered extraordinary if its director were

another, this one attends to the gradual and complicated development of the first love between adolescents, all set, with great credibility, in the San Fernando Valley, in the 60s. Verism, naturalness and common people, a trio often absent from the most popular, they become triumphant aces for a film that is strangely magnetic, singular and, above all, authentic.

Venicephrenia (Alex de la Iglesia, Spain, 2022): One of the masters of European horror cinema gives us a frenetic and unequal film about the violent hatred that the continuous arrival of tourists provokes in the Venetians, especially during carnival time. The protagonists are five young Spaniards (three girls and two boys) who travel in search of enjoyment, and post hundreds of selfies on the enslaving social networks. And so a challenging film advances between darkness and masks, whose performances are quite monotonous, but which compensates the viewer with the virtues of production design and impressive photography.

The scandal (Jay Roach, United States, 2019): Tailor-made for three stellar actresses, Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, this drama inspired by real events and characters unfolds around a real event: the sexual abuse complaint of the head of Fox News. Halfway between complicity and criticism, the film shows the sensationalism displayed by the media around a scandal involving politics, sexism and privileged classes. The three aforementioned performances constitute the greatest attraction, but never the only one of a film that is seen with pleasure, in tune with one of the most controversial issues in the world today.

Frame What the octopus taught me.