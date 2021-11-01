unmissable offers of low cost flights from Ryanair

Summer 2022 in Ibiza: unmissable low cost flight offers from Ryanair. All useful information.

You are already thinking about holidays next summer? You have to do this if you want to find the best deals especially for air travel. The airlines, especially low cost airlines, are already launching their offers, in view of a more decisive recovery of international travel.

If among your programs there is a trip to the sun of Balearics, the beautiful islands of the Spanish archipelago, we recommend that you take a look at the Ryanair offers. You already find many flight deals on offer, especially for the wonderful Ibiza. Here’s everything you need to know.

You don’t have to miss out on anything in the world Ryanair’s latest offers to fly in Ibiza next summer. Flight prices start from 20.99 euros (one way), from the main Italian airports services by the low cost airline.

Opportunities to take advantage of immediately, before prices rise again and plan your own late spring and summer holidays with the right advance. The offers cover the period from May to September 2022. The beginning or the end of summer are the best times to go on holiday to Ibiza, when prices are lower and above all the island is less crowded than in August. .

The flights on offer to Ibiza in the summer of 2022



We remind you that the fares offered by Ryanair are one-way and that an additional fee must be paid for baggage, with priority boarding to bring a trolley into the cabin or paying for the boarding of a larger baggage in the hold. You can only take a small hand bag on board with you.

Even though the discounted fares are one-way, you won’t have a hard time finding good deals for the return journey. Always as long as you book in advance, so as not to miss out on its best opportunities.

On its official web portal, Ryanair reports the following flights on offer from Italy to Ibiza for summer 2022.

One flight from Bologna to Ibiza departing on May 3, 2022 , at € 20.99 .

departing on , . From Venice to Ibiza , the June 28, 2022 , from 21.99 euros .

, the , from . One flight from Pisa to Ibiza , the September 2, 2022 , from 32.99 euros .

, the , from . From Bari to Ibiza, the September 6, 2022, from 52.98 euros.

The offers will most likely increase in the coming months. Those who want to visit the island after the summer, on the other hand, have an offer available from Milan Bergamo the October 17, from 20.99 euros.

Many other flights to the Balearic Islands and Ibiza depart from other Italian airports, during the summer, keep an eye on the Ryanair website, and other airlines, to find other low cost deals.

For more information on the Ryanair website: www.ryanair.com/flights/it/it/voli-a-ibiza

