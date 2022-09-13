Unmissable productions! Sequels of Avatar and Indiana Jones can be seen on Disney +

This weekend, Disney impacted its loyal fans with more than 20 movie titles that can later be seen through the Disney+ streaming platform.

Productions made directly by The Walt Disney Studios, as well as Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios and 20th Century Studios were unveiled at the Anaheim Convention Center as part of the D23 Expo 2022 that took place in recent days.

The president of Lucarfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, surprised with the number of productions they have been working on. “As you can see, Lucasfilm is introducing a tremendous amount of new and exciting Star Wars stories. The quality, creativity and variety that these teams are bringing to Disney+ is absolutely stunning and I can’t wait for people to see each and every one of them,” she commented.

Firstly, ‘Andor’, a 24-episode spy thriller about one of the central characters of ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’, with actors like Genevieve O’Reilly, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona and Mexican Diego Luna . It is a series that has already confirmed its first two seasons of 12 episodes each.



The time in ‘Andor’, the five years prior to the events of ‘Rogue One’, is fraught with danger, deceit and intrigue, and it is when Cassian embarks on the path destined to become a rebel hero.

Read here: Netflix suspended filming of the series ‘The Crown’ due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

According to its producers, ‘Andor’ presents ‘Star Wars’ from a different perspective, focusing on ordinary people whose lives are affected by the Empire. The decisions they make have real consequences, and the stakes for them, and for the Galaxy, couldn’t be higher.

The first three episodes of the first season premiere on Disney+ on September 21.

From the world created in 1988 by George Lucas and Ron Howard, it allowed for the creation of ‘Willow,’ a new live-action fantasy adventure series starring Warwick Davis (Willow Ufgood), Joanne Whalley (Sorsha), Ruby Cruz (Kit) , Erin Kellyman (Jade), Ellie Bamber (Dove), Dempsey Bryk (Airk), Amar Chadha-Patel (Boorman), and Tony Revolori (Graydon), alongside Christian Slater.

Set in a magical world inhabited by goblins, wizards, trolls and other mystical creatures, ‘Willow’ is the story of an unlikely group of heroes who embark on a dangerous quest, confronting their inner demons and teaming up to save the world. An epic, period fantasy story told with a modern sensibility and plenty of humour, emotion, energy and intensity.

Its premiere on the Disney + platform will be on November 30.

A new image from the 16-episode second season of ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ was also released. Months have passed since the events of the first season and Kamino and the Bad Batch continue their journey through the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they embark on a variety of exciting mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous places.

It features the voices of Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang, with Filoni, Carrie Beck, Athena Portillo, Brad Rau and Jennifer Corbett serving as producers. It will be one of the first Disney + releases for next January 4.

‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ will be six animated shorts about parables related to the Jedi of the prequel era. There, the lives of two very different Jedis, Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku, will be presented, where each of them will be put to the test and both will make decisions that will define their destiny. Its premiere will be next October 26 on Disney +.

‘Ahsoka’, a character from the animated series ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ and ‘The Mandalorian’, will have her own live-action series starring Rosario Dawson.

Set after the fall of the Empire, ‘Ahsoka’ follows the story of former Jedi Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging danger in the vulnerable Galaxy. The premiere of the new series is scheduled for 2023.

‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ is another of the series that are being prepared, with the story of four children who are lost in the vastness of the Galaxy trying to find their way home. Jude Law will be one of the protagonists.

The third season of ‘The Mandalorian’ was confirmed for next year, but perhaps one of Lucasfilm’s most important announcements was presented at the end of the event, the fifth installment of Indiana Jones, under the direction of James Mangold, and which will have its premiere in cinemas in much of the world on June 29, 2023, again starring Harrison Ford.

marvel universe

Marvel was not far behind with its announcements, including the Multiverse Saga, a new installment of the ‘Fantastic Four’ (Spanish title to be confirmed) and two new films from ‘Avengers: The kand dynasty’ and ‘Avengers: Secret wars’.

The first images of “Ironheart” were released, a new series that takes place after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. Dominique Thorne returns as Riri Williams, a talented young inventor determined to make her mark on the world. Her unique insight into iron suit construction is both brilliant and flawed. Her premiere will be in 2023.

Starting October 7, the first special presentation of Marvel Studios can be seen on Disney +: ‘Werewolf by night’, directed by Michael Giacchino, with the performance of Gael García Bernal and Laura Donnelly.

Also the new series ‘Secret Invasion’ that Disney + will premiere in 2023. Don Cheadle, who reprises his role as Colonel James Rhodes, along with Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos, in addition by Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Production is now underway on the second season of ‘Loki’, which picks up from the first season finale, when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variation Authority. Another premiere for next year.

The production of ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ (Spanish title to be confirmed) will not start until next year, which will have 18 chapters.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) continues to thrill fans of the big screen with the latest film of Phase 4 with ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ from director Ryan Coogler. In the story, the Wakandans who live in Wakanda fight to protect their nation from the world powers that intervene after the death of King T’Challa. The heroes must unite to forge a new path for the kingdom. It will hit theaters in Latin America on November 10, 2022.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, starring Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp) and Jonathan Majors (Kang), will be released on February 16, 2023, being a film that connects with the story of ‘Avengers: The kang dynasty’ (Spanish title to be confirmed).

Continuing Sam Wilson’s journey as Captain America, a new film will hit theaters in 2024. The director of ‘Captain America: New world order’ (name in Spanish) Julius Onah, will have its premiere in theaters on May 2, 2024.

Additionally, the identities of the Thunderbolts were revealed, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), David Harbor (Red Guardian), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Sebastian Stan (James “Bucky” Barnes/The Winter Soldier ) and Wyatt Russell (John Walker/US Agent), opposite director Jake Schreier, opening in theaters on July 25, 2024.

On July 27 of next year, the movie ‘The Marvels’ will be released in theaters, under the direction of Nia DaCosta and a cast headed by Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) and Brie Larson ( Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel).

James Cameron, who is currently in New Zealand, where he is still working on the preparation of the premiere of the long-awaited sequel to ‘Avatar’, which opens in theaters on December 15, confirmed the cast members, Sam Worthington (Jake Sully), Zoe Saldana as Neytiri, Sigourney Weaver as Kiri, and Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, ‘Avatar: The Path of Water’ begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the problems that haunt them, the efforts they make to stay safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they suffer.