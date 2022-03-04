unmissable series on the strength of the genre

To commemorate in Women’s Month and his day March 8we wanted to make a list of the unmissable series that demonstrate the gender power and overthrow of gender stereotypes. Among them are some that have marked a before and after in the world of series, such as “Las Chicas del Cable” and “Lady’s Gambit”.

1. The Handmaid’s Tale

Based on the book of Margaret Atwood, this series is one of the most challenging of the last decade. «June», in the skin of Elizabeth Mossis one of the thousands of maids who left the dictatorship in the United States of a group of fans for their religion and the “mission” of women to procreate. Within this dystopian series there are different roles for women and men, all under the wings of machismo. But June and the other maids won’t sit idly by forever. A different way of representing feminism and how society has perpetuated gender stereotypes in humanity.

Platform: Hulu

2. The Cable Girls

This Spanish series set in the decade of 1920 is one of the series we chose to commemorate Women’s Month, but not only because it has women as protagonists. These friends, colleagues and colleagues portray one of the first struggles of women against machismo.

Starring Blanca Suárez, Yon González, Maggie Civantos, Ana Fernández, Nadia de Santiago, Martiño Rivas, Ana Polvorosa and Nico Romero It is one of the most watched series even by non-Spanish-speaking countries. These telephone operators were the representation of the feminist struggle in various aspects of life, without a doubt a safety pin that empowers.

Platform: Netflix

3. Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz They are the protagonists of one of the series with the best cast of recent times. Big Little Lies is a series based on the book of the same name written by Liane Moriarty in 2014. It tells the stories of three women, mothers of elementary school children. It is sincere and shows women in vulnerable situations, which makes it relatable for the viewer.. She speaks, without a doubt, of sorority. Another unmissable of Women’s Month.

Platform: HBO Max

4.Glow

Starring Alison Brie (Ruth), Glow is an example of sisterhood and representation of the diversity of bodies. The most interesting thing is that it is wrestling between women. Probably the ring that appears on the screen during its chapters is the most diverse and faithful to reality that has been seen in audiovisual format. Without a doubt, after watching this series, we will never see the sport like before, in addition to challenge gender stereotypes within sport.

Platform: Netflix

5. Queen’s Gambit

Inspired by a true story and having become one of the most watched series in 2021, “Queen’s Gambit” it is the representation itself of the overthrow of gender stereotypes. “Beth” is the protagonist personified by the multifaceted Anya Taylor-Joy that from a very young age she had to create a life for herself. She learning to play chess with the caretaker of her orphanage, she made her “checkmate” to each of the gender stereotypes of one of the most macho games of the time. In Women’s Month we recognize her for her subtle feminism and ways of empowering her.