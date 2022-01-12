Unmotivated nervousness, tremors and tachycardia could be due to a lack of this precious nutrient

The transition from Christmas holidays to the new working year is particularly stressful for many. In fact, after a December almost devoid of responsibility, one quickly passes to having to grind all the work that has been left behind. This mental stress could easily have repercussions on a physical level as well. For this reason today we explain what could be one of the possible causes. In fact, unmotivated nervousness, tremors and tachycardia could be due to the lack of this precious nutrient. Let’s see together what it is and in which foods it can be easily found.

We are talking about folic acid, less commonly also called vitamin B9. This is crucial for the health of our cardiovascular system because it contributes to the formation of hemoglobin. Furthermore, it is also very important to carry on a pregnancy: in fact the right dose could protect the fetus. A day should be taken 0.2 mg, an amount to double when it comes to a pregnant woman. According to Humanitas, this substance can be found in food. In particular, there are good amounts in milk, liver and green leafy vegetables. If not, this deadly seasonal vegetable rich in vitamin C and folic acid can help your bones and teeth.

The possible contraindications that vitamin B9 can bring

A shortage of this nutrient could lead to the development of some ailments. In the case of pregnancy, this could lead to malformations in the embryo, while for adults, it can lead to problems with red blood cells and a possible consequent anemia.

Deficiency often results from alcohol abuse or the onset of medical conditions such as diabetes and celiac disease. Even an excess, however rare, is equally problematic. In fact, it can lead to shaking, nervousness, or increased heart rate. In severe cases it can lead to discomfort in the kidney area. In the same way, however, fatigue, water retention, insomnia and muscle spasms could indicate the lack of a precious vitamin. We therefore recommend that you do not throw yourself into do-it-yourself solutions and always consult with your general practitioner. Only a professional figure, in fact, can frame the real reasons for our malaise.

