Unofficial Fortnite Family Guy Thumbnail Sparks Anticipation Among Eager Fans

Epic Games has often embraced the idea of ​​introducing quirky character skins into Fortnite. A free-to-play title, Fortnite has managed to attract a huge player base with its fun mechanics, exciting cosmetics, events, and crossovers.

ADVERTISING The article continues below this ad Advertising

From Rick and Morty to Darth Vader, Epic Games has always managed to surprise fans with their tantalizing crossovers. Given Fortnite’s history, the hugely popular Peter Griffin shouldn’t be an impossible event in the game.

ADVERTISING The article continues below this ad

Most fans know Peter Griffin as the main protagonist of the hugely popular adult animated series, Family Guy. His wife, Lois Griffin, and children, Stewie, Meg, and Chris Griffin also play significant lead roles in the sitcom. Additionally, Peter is also home to a clever dog name, Brian.

In fact, Fortnite has a long-standing unofficial connection with Family Guy, which began in 2021. Epic Games had decided to troll Fortnite data miners by adding a series-related gif to the game files. As expected, data miners fell for the trap and the company’s motive was later revealed by an informant.

Peter Griffin still has a chance in Fortnite : Top5Gaming

A popular Fortnite content creator and theorist by the name of Top5Gaming still thinks the popular Family Guy character might appear in the game in the future. In a tweet, he wrote about Peter Griffin’s chances in Fortnite while posting a thumbnail featuring Peter Griffin as a Fortnite skin.

Not only Peter, but the sticker also featured a Petercopter glider, Stewie Back bling, and other fun stuff. Many fans even thought the thumbnail was an actual depiction of the game.

Eagle-eyed fans understood Darth Vader’s appearance in Chapter 3 Season 3 from a file they spotted during Fortnite’s Unreal Engine 5 showcase. It turns out that a fan had also spotted a folder named “Family Guy”. This has led to a lot of speculation about a potential Family Guy crossover in season 3. However, we have yet to see that happen.

Top5Gaming’s recent video also features images of what a Peter Griffin skin could look like in Fortnite. However, it doesn’t look like the famous series is coming to Fortnite anytime soon.

WATCH THIS STORY: Fortnite’s legendary dances in real life

Most of us are really excited to theorize what a Peter Griffin skin might look like!

Some fans, on the other hand, worried that Peter Griffin was too “bulky” to be a Fortnite character skin.

Some even think Epic Games may have removed it after realizing it was too big.

ADVERTISING The article continues below this ad

There were also genuine concerns about Peter Griffin being a “grown-up” character in a game for everyone.

ADVERTISING The article continues below this ad

Would you like a Peter Griffin skin in Fortnite? Let us know in the comments!