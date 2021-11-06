Unofficial iPhone 13 screen repairs prevent Face ID from working

One of the most frequent repairs for any smartphone hardware service laboratory is in fact the replacement of the display. In the case of the iPhone 13, however, we find ourselves with a message that it is impossible to activate Face ID on that device. With this novelty it will be impossible to perform independently a repair of this type leaving the only possible alternatives to contact Apple or one of its authorized centers directly.

In reality, a system exists and better equipped laboratories have already had the opportunity to test this operation. It is about unsolder the microchip under the display and re-position it in the new display but it is an operation that requires a microscope and the skill, in addition to the right tools, to be able to perform micro-welding of this type.

The microchip present in the display of the iPhone 13

Apple at the moment did not provide third party repairers with a way to repair the displays, while the official laboratories are equipped with a software tool that creates the authorized pairing between the screen and the phone.

European and other legislations have been moving for some time to prevent this kind of constraints on repairs for all manufacturers and Apple is certainly one of the most affected by these policies. No comment by the parent company was released at the time on the matter.

If this particular repairs remain, many small workshops would be cornered, destined to buy additional equipment and invest time in training or lose a good part of the profits derived from these cases. We will see if the issue will be resolved by Apple with a future software update or will everything remain unchanged, in which case the intervention of some legislator may be possible.