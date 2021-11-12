Unpacking, review – Nerd4.life

Here is our review of Unpacking, a small and lively game that puts us directly face to face with the order to be done at home immediately after a move.

In recent years there have been video games that had as their guiding thread the desire to offer a relaxing experience, which would allow you to completely detach your brain from the daily problems of the individual player; fascinating experiences capable of capturing both audiovisual and playful. The most recent proposal of this macro-category is represented by Unpacking, a light and meditative title developed by the small team of Witch Beam. Between boxes and recurring objects, we unpack a story that lasts a lifetime in this one Unpacking review.

A narration by objects Unpacking: the narrative follows a girl’s moves, from childhood to adulthood Unpacking brings players to try their hand at a girl’s life, from her childhood to building her own family unit, all through pivotal moments of her existence, represented by moving to new locations and homes. The charm of Unpacking lies precisely in discovering the vicissitudes that have seen our semi-alter ego as the protagonist (since the interaction does not directly coincide with the physicality of the character) through the objects that every time we find ourselves unpacking: a chipped cup, a new souvenir, photos to stick on the bulletin board or on the refrigerator, new and old game consoles, with all the titles that follow. We learn about the stylistic, artistic and cultural tastes of the young woman through the elements that are added gradually or that occur with each move. The objects thus become the mirror of the protagonist’s personality, which are then mixed with those of the new faces who join her growth path. The duration of this adventure coincides with how much we decide to be precise and meticulous during our game, but, ultimately, the entire narrative arc takes away no more than five hours of gameplay. A result, however, quite satisfactory for a title like this, in constant danger of being either too hasty or excessively pulled by the hair. Unpacking’s qualities certainly include the awareness of knowing when to stop.

A neat gameplay Unpacking: tidying up is the key to the game The Unpacking player’s goal is to to order in your home after a move. Depending on the period of the protagonist’s life, you will find yourself exploring different spaces, some larger, others more contained, others still shared. One pack at a time, the game gives us carte blanche to put the items in order. Or, at least, so it seems. In fact, Unpacking is a very framed title with respect to the positioning of objects, which cannot be left in any place (for example, a game console must necessarily be inside the TV cabinet, or the dishes cannot be left on the counter of the kitchen). Until you have placed every single object in a suitable place, you will not be able to proceed to the next level. This tends to highlight the game’s puzzle dynamics, with millimeter and often forced joints, rather than those entitled “zen” which leaves the player full freedom. We don’t think it’s necessarily a fault, but it’s definitely a missed opportunity in terms of replayability (although at the end of the adventure modes are unlocked that allow the player to manage the scene as he sees fit, but with the sole purpose of social sharing of his work). Unpacking: Complete the reward game objectives with stickers to use in the photo mode Also present a kind of progression to goals, unlockable by performing certain actions within the game, such as completing a level or placing objects in a certain way or place. These lenses reward you with stickers, which you can use to embellish your image in the dedicated “photo mode”.

PC System Requirements Test Setup Operating system: Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Minimum requirements Operating system: Windows 7 SP1 +

Processor: SSE2 instruction set support

Video card: Graphics card with DirectX 10 support.

Memory: 1 GB of available space

Technical sector Unpacking: technically it is not revolutionary, but it is still an excellent exercise in style If you are looking for audiovisual freshness, Unpacking may not be the title for you. In fact, on a graphic level we are faced with the usual, abused pixel art with an isometric view that made the fortune of the gaming industry, both in its first years of life, and during the nostalgic research of recent times. But be careful: the fact that it is not original does not mean that it is not well made, quite the contrary. The only flaw that we feel we can attribute to the technical sector is precisely the lack of refinement. For the rest, it remains a excellent exercise in style. Even at the audio level we are in the same boat, that is a 8-bit music commentary very pleasant (with a song for each game frame) and a truly overwhelming amount of sound effects (practically every object present has dedicated sounds depending on the surfaces with which it interacts or the way we move it).