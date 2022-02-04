Unpaid car tax in February? What happen

Last January 31 was the deadline for payment of the car tax expired in December 2021, but not all of them paid the vehicle tax in due time. There are those who have forgotten to do so and those who have not had the economic possibilities. But what happens to those who are in arrears starting from the current month of February? It is now known to all that, with the arrival of the new year, the concessions provided by the government in recent months have been eliminated. Some Regions, as a result of the effects of the pandemic from COVID-19 in the pockets of the Italian taxpayers, they had canceled or postponed the payment of the car tax. Now everything is back to normal: deadlines must be respected and those who transgress are sanctioned.

What happens to those who do not pay the car tax

Skipping the payment of the amount of the car tax has economic consequences for the taxpayer who has transgressed, but the sanctions they are not all the same. It is clear that the sooner you pay, the less expensive the fine. In the specific case, the car tax expired in December 2021, which had to be paid by January 31 last, can be paid with a minimum increase in these days. The late payment is calculated automatically if you pay the ACI, car agencies and tobacconists. If, on the other hand, months and not weeks pass to regularize one’s debt position towards the Tax Things change.

The consequences of a long arrears

It is clear that not paying the car tax causes financial damage to the late user, but the prolongation of the arrears it can complicate the situation. In addition to the fact that the penalties increase in proportion to the delay in the payment of the car tax, you can get to the point where the payment notice is triggered, that is an amicable warning to the taxpayer informing him of the failure to pay the vehicle tax. and he is invited to remedy the position within 30 days of receiving the letter. If the car tax has not been paid for three years there is even the risk of withdrawal of license plates. It is therefore convenient, for those who have forgotten to pay the tax, to regularize their position as soon as possible, to avoid the arrival of the tax bills.