Unpaid car tax, the penalties are heavy: how to avoid them

The car tax must be paid every year: and above all it must be done in the right time. The penalties are heavy. What to do to avoid them

After the stop to the exemptions for the pandemic, the payment of the car tax has returned to follow the fixed deadlines. These concern the registration, the type of vehicle and any changes of ownership.

It is essential to pay the fee in time, to avoid penalties: these include default interest, which increases over time. If you pay within 14 days of the deadline, the fine 0.1% of the stamp. If the delay exceeds 90 days, the penalty rises to 3.75%. Of course, even if you are late it is always mandatory to pay the fee.

In case the payment is totally missing, there are risks. After three years, the Revenue Agency sends the first payment notice, and in the event that the collection is not completed, the compulsory collection procedures are triggered, which can lead to the administrative detention of the vehicle and also the foreclosure of the current account. But the risks do not end there, because you can also face the official cancellation of the vehicle from the archives of the “Pra”, that is the Public Automobile Register of region of belonging. In this case, in order to rehabilitate the vehicle it will be necessary to make a new registration, obviously only after having paid the unpaid stamps. On the ACI website (Automobile Club Italia) you can check the expiration of the car tax and proceed with the payment. The online procedure involves a 1.2% commission, but is convenient and immediate.

Unpaid car tax, the penalties are heavy: what is going on

It is also possible to pay when you receive the notice of payment by one of the regions that offer this service, such as Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Liguria, Lombardy, Puglia, Sicily, Umbria, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano and the Autonomous Province of Trento. In this case you will have to indicate your email address, the number of the case, the year and the region of the assessment, the type of vehicle, and the registration number for all checks. Then you can proceed with the payment.

In fact, the collection of the tribute is entrusted to the regions. From 1 January 2022 (after the stop to the extensions) the stamp duty must be paid by the last day of the following month (if the stamp expired in December 2021 it can be paid without interests from 1 to 31 January 2022). On the ACI website it is possible to see how much the stamp annual without having to pay for it. This operation can then be done at a later time. It is important to know that from 1 October 2021 it is possible to access the payment service of the car tax only with Spid or Cie, the electronic identity card.

The modalities of payment there are many: you can pay with your home banking, the Poste Italiane website, the IO app or the pagoBollo service on the ACI website. You can also go to the tobacconist’s and to the Sisal and Lottomatica points of sale. It can to pay also at the Aci branches or in those of the Italian Post Office. It is also possible to pay on the Revenue Agency website or in any car practice agency