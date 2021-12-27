Unpaid IMU, you have a few days to avoid penalties

The deadline for the payment of the second installment of the IMU expired a few days ago. But there is a way to avoid penalties

The deadline for the payment of the Imu, the municipal tax due for the possession of certain types of property. After the first installment paid in June 2021, December 16 was the last day available to pay the second installment of IMU 2021, or the full amount in specific cases.

Read also: RC without the possibility of suspension, even with the car stationary. But it is to better protect us, they say

Who by that date has not paid the IMU 2021 balance, can run for cover through active repentance. In order to comply with the payments, it is necessary to pay the tax due, the fine and the interest at the legal annual rate for each day of delay. The active repentance, moreover, it is a procedure that is also used in the event of a delay in the payment of the car tax and in other specific cases. In the case of the stamp duty, hi will be in good standing after one year will no longer be subject to the penalty of 30% of the envisaged amount (in addition to interest), but to one seventh of the previous penalty, in addition to interest, if the regularization takes place within two years. years since the violation. Otherwise the figure rises to one sixth (5%), in addition to interest, if the payment is made after two years from the due date. Whether it is a car or the payment of the Imu tax, the amendment is completed only with the payment of all the amounts due, with a penalty reduction provided for by art. 13 Legislative Decree no. 472 of 1992

Read also: Citizenship Income, the INPS Bonus of 6 months also arrives

Deadlines

If active repentance is resorted to within the first 14 days from the ordinary term, the penalty is equal to 0.1% for each day of delay. The sprint repentance applies until December 30, 2021, with a maximum penalty of 1.4% for those who repent on the 30th of the month. Later, you will have more interests. It is therefore advisable to hurry up so as not to risk paying much more than what is due!