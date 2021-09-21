unprecedented crisis, as the battle in court ends – Libero Quotidiano





“Angelina Jolie will never forgive Brad Pitt”: it seems that the famous American actress is angry with her ex-husband for the legal battle relating to custody of the children. Battle won by the Hollywood star. In fact, recently the two parents were granted joint custody after a long fight in court. The judge in charge, John Ouderkirk, ruled in favor of Brad, rejecting Angelina’s request for exclusive custody, which for this reason would now be “Bitterly disappointed”, as reported on Mirror.



The ex-couple has six children: 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. already of age. Sources close to Jolie assure that the actress, due to the turn that the case has taken and how it has ended for now, “will not forgive her ex-husband”. However the legal fight would not be over yet, as Angelina would like to appeal to overturn the sentence.





The story between the two actors ended five years ago: it was she who asked for a divorce due to “irreconcilable differences” with Pitt. “I separated for the sake of my family: it was the right decision”, he said in an interview with the magazine Vogue. Angelina also explained that the divorce issue has absorbed too much energy, making her dreams as a director impossible: “I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that didn’t allow me to be a director for a few years”Said a Entertainment Weekly.

