unprecedented horror – Libero Quotidiano





To Ahvaza city in southeastern Iran, a man beheaded his wife, Mona Heydari, 17, who had fled to Turkey, and carried her severed head around the streets. Police arrested the man, who is also believed to be his cousin of the girl, and her brother on murder charges. Police did not elaborate further on the murder or who filmed the gruesome video of the husband carrying his wife’s head around.



Murder could be an honor killing. Sharia law says that owners of blood – close family members – can demand execution for the murder of a relative. Most honor killings go unpunished as families tend not to ask the death sentence for another family member.





Other similar cases have rocked the country. In April 2021, a 50-year-old man shot and killed his nine-year-old son and seven of his in-laws in the city of Ahvaz. In June 2020, Reyhaneh Ameri, of Kerman, in south-central Iran, she was beaten to death after being attacked with an iron bar by her father. Local media reported that the 22-year-old survived for nearly 24 hours after the attack. but she bled to death from her injuries.