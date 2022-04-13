Unpublished: Coca-Cola launches its first soft drink in the metaverse

Coca-Cola Byte became the first soda to be released in the metaverse before the real market. In recent days, the new Coca-Cola product, which had also been presented for two weeks in the universe of Fortniteone of the most popular games in the virtual world.

Coca-Cola Byte is a “fruit flavor” sugar-free soft drink inspired by video games and that is presented as a limited edition of the company, targeting the new digital native consumers. “We start from the question: if a pixel had flavor, what would it be like? And it is part of the new Coca-Cola Creations project, under which we will be launching limited batches of new products three or four times a year”, explained Javier Meza, Vice President of Marketing for Latin America.

The new Coca Byte will be marketed for a period of 60 days and will be sold in half-liter cans. Its launch is part of a reconversion that Coca-Cola began worldwide in the pandemic and that included the reduction of its brand portfolio and a new focus on the gaming and music, to seduce the new generations.

“Globally we had 400 brands, but we realized that half represented 98% of sales and the rest took 2%. That is why we started a process of purging regional brands that in Argentina did not reach any product, but that in the United States, for example, meant stopping producing Tap, which had been the pioneer sugar-free soft drink in the world, “explained Meza. .

The new digital bet is also being felt in communications. After decades of working globally with the McCann Erickson agency, Coca-Cola closed a new agreement with the WPP group and This year, for the first time in history, investment in digital media in Latin America will exceed the millions spent on television.

The reconversion of Coca-Cola also includes a diversification in terms of beverage categories, with the foray into items such as dairy products, coffee and alcohol. In Argentina, the debut in this business took place less than a year ago with the launch of Topo Chico, a line of hard seltzer (drinks that combine sparkling water, fruit juice and alcohol, and a graduation of less than 5%). And now in the company they have advanced what will be their next step in this market. “We are going to bring to Argentina the line of alcoholic cocktails that we are selling in Brazil under the Schweppes brand, combining the soda with gin, vodka and aperol”, explained Meza.

Coca-Cola’s decision to venture into the metaverse goes beyond the launch of the new soft drink and the multinational has just launched a virtual office for the different teams to meet at the regional level and reported by Henrique Braun, the president of Coca-Cola Latin America, which is based in Rio de Janeiro.

“The metaverse is an opportunity that we sense will be very important not only in connection with the consumer, but also in the way we work. In all cases, they are small bets to learn,” said Meza.