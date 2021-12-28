unpublished documents of the Pontifical Commission

VATICAN CITY – A Medjugorje, forty years after the first presumed apparitions of the Madonna, there are no certified miracles. Of the ten cases of alleged miraculous healing subjected to the medical council of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, only five were examined because they were considered reliable; of these 4 cases were actually subjected to an in-depth examination because they were probably considered inexplicable. Only two cases were then discussed because they were related and accompanied by serious medical documentation.

But none are to be considered scientifically inexplicable. This is one of the data emerging from the new book «Process in Medjugorje» by Davide Murgia (Rubettino editions). In the book, all the secret and unpublished reports produced by the pontifical commission led by Cardinal Camillo Ruini who investigated Medjugorje are scanned. Confidential documents, interrogations, tissue papers, secret service files, inspections, medical reports, audio cassettes found: everything to understand if what happens in the small town of Bosnia Herzegovina is an authentic supernatural event or a colossal hype. Medjugorje in fact remains for the Church one of the most controversial phenomena of recent decades.

“These documents, in my opinion, can be very helpful in forming one’s own discernment”, explains the author, a journalist who has been signing the program ‘Investigation at the Borders of the Sacrò for years on Tv2000. “There are some totally unpublished extracts, I repeat, never published, and in some shocking ways that could better help the faithful, as happened with myself, who seek the truth, both those who believe and those who do not believe in Medjugorje”, he underlines Murgia. Returning to the question of miracles, from the archive of the Parish of St. James of Medjugorje up to now there have been 487 healings following prayers to the Madonna; 421 people have found their own vocation, priestly or religious; about 150,000 priests have come to Medjugorje and, at least, 25 million believers, over the course of all these years. Among the curiosities contained in the new essay is the fact that the secret services would continue, after decades, to control what is happening in the small town of apparitions. The author also reveals the confidences of some members of the Pontifical Commission: «Imagine the unprecedented scandal that would arise in the Church if the Medjugorje phenomenon turned out to be false, artificial, unfounded. He would have deceived a multitude of people », says one of them covered by anonymity.